No. 1 Papillion-La Vista softball blanks No. 3 Omaha Skutt

Papillion-La Vista passed its toughest test of the young softball season Tuesday with a 9-0, five-inning victory over Top 10 No. 3-ranked Omaha Skutt.

The SkyHawks opened their season Saturday with a 3-1 victory over No. 2 Omaha Marian while the top-ranked Monarchs entered the game at La Vista City Park with a 5-0 record and victories over four ranked teams.

Any upset hopes for Skutt vanished by the end of the first inning.

Oklahoma recruit Jordyn Bahl got the Monarchs off to a fast start by retiring the side in the top of the inning and then giving Papio a 2-0 lead with a home run in the bottom of the frame. Bahl also brought home Mia Jarecki, who had led off the first with a walk from losing pitcher Hannah Camenzind.

Bahl finished the game by going 3 for 3 with two home runs and a double. She also struck out 10 of the 16 batters she faced, giving up just a single to Skutt first baseman Emily Swoboda in the top of the fifth inning.

“She is amazing,” Skutt coach Keith Engelkamp said. “When you don’t see anything that fast in practice, it’s difficult to prepare. Then she’s such a good hitter. That’s the second time in her career she’s hit two home runs off us in a game.”