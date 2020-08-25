No. 1 Papillion-La Vista softball blanks No. 3 Omaha Skutt

Papillion-La Vista passed its toughest test of the young softball season Tuesday with a 9-0, five-inning victory over Top 10 No. 3-ranked Omaha Skutt.
The SkyHawks opened their season Saturday with a 3-1 victory over No. 2 Omaha Marian while the top-ranked Monarchs entered the game at La Vista City Park with a 5-0 record and victories over four ranked teams.
Any upset hopes for Skutt vanished by the end of the first inning.
Oklahoma recruit Jordyn Bahl got the Monarchs off to a fast start by retiring the side in the top of the inning and then giving Papio a 2-0 lead with a home run in the bottom of the frame. Bahl also brought home Mia Jarecki, who had led off the first with a walk from losing pitcher Hannah Camenzind.
Bahl finished the game by going 3 for 3 with two home runs and a double. She also struck out 10 of the 16 batters she faced, giving up just a single to Skutt first baseman Emily Swoboda in the top of the fifth inning.
“She is amazing,” Skutt coach Keith Engelkamp said. “When you don’t see anything that fast in practice, it’s difficult to prepare. Then she’s such a good hitter. That’s the second time in her career she’s hit two home runs off us in a game.”
Papio scored four runs in the first inning. After catcher Brooke Dumont and shortstop Maggie Vasa both reached on singles, the 6-0 Monarchs took advantage of a Skutt throwing error on an infield grounder by Kaylee Wagner.
Dumont’s courtesy runner, Emma McGrath, and Vasa raced home following the errant throw before Wagner was thrown out at third base. Jarecki put Papio ahead 5-0 with a one-out home run in the second inning.
In the fourth inning, Jarecki had a one-out single before Bahl brought her home with her eighth home run of the season. Dumont laced her second single of the game, and McGrath scored her second run of the game two batters later on a double by Wagner.
As far as Monarchs coach Todd Petersen is concerned, it was a pretty good week for the defending Class A champions, who now have a 42-game winning streak heading into their Thursday matchup at Millard West.
“They’ve been having good at-bats early in games all year,” Petersen said. “There’s been a really good focus on that. We’ve been getting good production up and down our order.”
Omaha Skutt (1-1)...................000 00—0 1 2
At Papillion-La Vista (6-0).......410 4X—9 10 0
W: Jordyn Bahl (5-0). L: Hannah Camenzind (0-1). 2B: PLV, Bahl, Kaylee Wagner. HR: PLV, Bahl (2), Jarecki. A: 150 (est.)
