No. 16 seed Omaha North upsets No. 1 Millard South in first round of playoffs

The momentum swings were enough to cause whiplash on a chilly autumn night. At the end, Omaha North players and supporters emerged with a massive 49-42 upset to begin the Class A playoffs.

Omaha North, which lost its first five games this fall after the pandemic cost it all of last season. Omaha North, the No. 16 seed that trailed No. 1 on the road by 14 points to begin the fourth quarter. Omaha North, which had few answers early on against quarterback and Nebraska commit Gage Stenger, who threw six touchdown passes.

The game’s final minute produced an evening’s worth of drama on its own. Millard South, facing a fourth and 1 from the Viking 45-yard line, opted to run Stenger on a keeper before the senior — who had missed the last two weeks with a hamstring injury — was swarmed by white-jerseyed defenders.

But South’s Jake Gassaway intercepted a short swing pass on the next play to give the ball — and life — back to the hosts. Then, before the cheers had died down, the Patriots fumbled on a run play and jubilant defensive lineman Tyson Terry emerged with the football.