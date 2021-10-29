No. 16 seed Omaha North upsets No. 1 Millard South in first round of playoffs

The momentum swings were enough to cause whiplash on a chilly autumn night. At the end, Omaha North players and supporters emerged with a massive 49-42 upset to begin the Class A playoffs.
Omaha North, which lost its first five games this fall after the pandemic cost it all of last season. Omaha North, the No. 16 seed that trailed No. 1 on the road by 14 points to begin the fourth quarter. Omaha North, which had few answers early on against quarterback and Nebraska commit Gage Stenger, who threw six touchdown passes.
The game’s final minute produced an evening’s worth of drama on its own. Millard South, facing a fourth and 1 from the Viking 45-yard line, opted to run Stenger on a keeper before the senior — who had missed the last two weeks with a hamstring injury — was swarmed by white-jerseyed defenders.
But South’s Jake Gassaway intercepted a short swing pass on the next play to give the ball — and life — back to the hosts. Then, before the cheers had died down, the Patriots fumbled on a run play and jubilant defensive lineman Tyson Terry emerged with the football.
With a potential overtime on the horizon and the clock ticking below 30 seconds, the Vikings (5-5) took their first lead when quarterback Jordan Williams fired a high-arcing pass to receiver Keshaun Williams, who snared the ball over two defenders near the goal line for a 39-yard score. The pair connected for a 50-yard touchdown on a catch and run two possessions earlier.
A seven-lateral desperation kickoff return by Millard South fell short as Vikings players and staff stormed the field. They’ll meet No. 8 North Platte next Friday.
They had to earn the matchup while dealing the Patriots (9-1) their first loss in a rematch from Sept. 24, when a tie game at halftime opened up late in a 43-21 Millard South victory. Stenger completed 17 of 30 passes for 290 yards Friday and ran for 48 more on 23 carries while the favorites led from the game’s first possession until the finish. Gassaway caught six passes for 121 yards and three touchdowns.
But as the North defense caught up in the second half – limiting Stenger to 7-of-17 passing for 95 yards and eight rushing yards after the break — the offense got rolling. Jordan Williams guided the visitors to touchdowns on five of eight possessions in that span. The QB went 10 of 18 for 281 yards for North overall while running back running back Te’Shaun Porter carried 19 times for 70 yards with three scores. Keshaun Williams collected five balls in all for 138 yards and three scores.
The teams traded a pair of deep touchdown passes to start the game. Stenger avoided pressure and found Antrell Taylor deep down the left sideline on third and 17 for a 59-yard touchdown on Millard South’s opening drive. North scored on its first play from scrimmage as Williams wound up and hit an open Tre’Vionne Brown for a 73-yard finish.
The Patriots forced a North punt on the strength of a Bryson Zimmerman sack, then went on a seven-play, 79-yard drive to open a 21-7 lead. Stenger again found Gassaway, this time from 18 yards on a fade.
North countered with its own long scoring drive — eight snaps, 80 yards — to stay close. A catch-and-run by Brown for 48 yards helped set up Te’Shaun Porter goal-line plunge. The Vikings recovered a Stenger fumble soon after but saw their own drive fizzle.
Led by Stenger with multiple scrambles, draws and even a hurdle of a defender, the hosts found the end zone in the final moments before intermission to lead 28-14. The capper was an 8-yard slant to Brock Murtaugh on fourth and 3 from the North 8-yard line with 25 seconds left.
Omaha North (5-5)...........7 7 14 21—49
At Millard South (9-1)....14 14 14 0—42
MS: Antrell Taylor 59 pass from Gage Stenger (Simon McClannon kick)
ON: Tre’Vionne Brown 73 pass from Jordan Williams (Alex Gomez kick)
MS: Jake Gassaway 23 pass from Stenger (McClannon kick)
MS: Gassaway 18 pass from Stenger (McClannon kick)
ON: Te’Shaun Porter 1 run (Gomez kick)
MS: Brock Murtaugh 8 pass from Stenger (McClannon kick)
ON: Porter 2 run (Gomez kick)
MS: Gassaway 39 pass from Stenger (McClannon kick)
ON: Keshaun Williams 28 pass from Williams (Gomez kick)
MS: Grant Renken 15 pass from Stenger (McClannon)
ON: Porter 5 run (Gomez kick)
ON: Keshaun Williams 50 pass from Williams (Gomez kick).
ON: Keshaun Williams 39 pass from Williams (Gomez kick)
