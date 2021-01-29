No. 2 Bellevue West topples previously undefeated No. 1 Millard North

No. 2 Bellevue West used five second-half three-pointers from Josiah Dotzler, after Wisconsin-bound Chucky Hepburn had buzzer-beating long 3s at the end of the first two quarters, to topple undefeated No. 1 Millard North 81-69 Friday night.

Hepburn made a 30-footer at the end of the first quarter and a half-court shot on the run to end the first half with a 39-28 lead in the Mustangs’ gym.

Millard North (16-1), ranked 14th nationally, never got closer than five in the second half.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Frankie Fidler had 24 points for West (13-1), which plays at No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep at 7 p.m. Saturday. Hepburn had 21 and Dotzler had 19. Hunter Sallis had 22 for Millard North, which visits No. 10 Lincoln North Star at 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.