No. 2 Bellevue West topples previously undefeated No. 1 Millard North
BASKETBALL

No. 2 Bellevue West topples previously undefeated No. 1 Millard North

Frankie Fidler

Bellevue West's Frankie Fidler drives to the basket against Millard North. Fidler scored 24 points in the Thunderbirds' win.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

No. 2 Bellevue West used five second-half three-pointers from Josiah Dotzler, after Wisconsin-bound Chucky Hepburn had buzzer-beating long 3s at the end of the first two quarters, to topple undefeated No. 1 Millard North 81-69 Friday night.

Hepburn made a 30-footer at the end of the first quarter and a half-court shot on the run to end the first half with a 39-28 lead in the Mustangs’ gym.

Millard North (16-1), ranked 14th nationally, never got closer than five in the second half.

Frankie Fidler had 24 points for West (13-1), which plays at No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep at 7 p.m. Saturday. Hepburn had 21 and Dotzler had 19. Hunter Sallis had 22 for Millard North, which visits No. 10 Lincoln North Star at 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

