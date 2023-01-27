No. 2 Elkhorn North girls, No. 7 Bennington boys hoist Eastern Midlands Conference titles

After a two-year break, McKenna Murphy is teammates again with Britt Prince.

“They went to school together from kindergarten to eighth grade in Fremont and played every sport together. Basketball, soccer, flag football, they did it together growing up, so we already knew how they could play together,’’ Prince’s mother and coach, Ann, said.

The girls reunited at Elkhorn North, after McKenna was an integral part of Fremont’s Class A state championship team last year. The Princes beat them to Omaha. Ann started the Wolves’ girls tradition off right with two state titles fueled in large measure by her daughter, one of the top college prospects ever in the state.

“Not being able to play with her ninth grade and 10th grade was a bummer, but then coming back and be able to play junior year with her is just awesome,” Murphy said Friday night. “I think our chemistry on the court is unlike anyone else’s and I think it really benefits us in the long run.”

Her dad, Sean, now teaches at Elkhorn North and coaches at Elkhorn South. Her late grandfather, Pat, was Fremont’s noted jumps and pole vault coach.

McKenna had 14 points while Prince had 22 in the Wolves’ 15th consecutive victory, 63-41 over Norris in the Eastern Midlands Conference tournament final at Bennington’s gym.

Murphy was 3 of 3 on 3s in the first half, when the Top 10 No. 4, Class B No. 2 Wolves (16-1) doubled the score, 38-19, on the No. 7 Titans (11-5). Norris worried Ann Prince with its size but the Wolves neutralized the inside game and did well on help side defense.

Murphy said her role differs from what it was at Fremont.

“It was kind of like a just a catch and shoot type of thing. Just play my role,’’ she said. “Now I've kind of developed into a bigger role, being able to be a three-level scorer, finish up at the rim, hit the jump shots and then hit the 3s that we need as well.”

Her arrival eased the loss for Elkhorn North of two seniors out with knee injuries, returning starter Hannah Nadgwick and Emma Hanke.

“If we had those two, we’d be so deep,’’ Ann Prince said. “With those guys out, there was definitely a learning curve at the beginning of the year. We practiced a certain style all summer when I had all of those.

“Then especially with Hannah out, we had to change some things up and then kids have to step up and have bigger roles. I think we've really developed a lot better chemistry now offensively. Defense has always pretty much been there, but better chemistry on offense. So it's just fun to see those kids step up and get better.”

Norris (11-5)............... 10 9 8 15 — 41

Elkhorn North (16-1)... 18 20 9 16 — 63

N: Ade Tidball 9, Sage Burbach 8, Kennedy Sullivan 6, Grace Kohler 5, Ella Johnson 4, Anistyn Rice 4, Grayson Piening 2, Gracie Kircher 2.

EN: Britt Prince 22, McKenna Murphy 14, Grace Thompson 8, Grace Heaney 8, Sydney Stodden 5, Reese Booth 4, Halle Pribnow 2.

Bennington boys 57, Norris 40

Losing to once-beaten Omaha Concordia last week wasn't awful, and the Mustangs played well, Bennington coach Luke Olson said, but he didn’t like what he saw that night from his team.

“We looked at just small stuff, like body language and our energy, and we didn't feel like we gave a real good effort that night,’’ Olson said. “They responded like they always do. They're winners. They know how to do that. They had a great week of practice. They played well Tuesday. They played well tonight.”

The outcome was about the same as the previous Friday, when Class B No. 7 Bennington (12-5) took a 64-46 win over the No. 9 Titans (10-7). Dylan Casart, Bennington’s 6-foot-6 big man, had 14 points and four blocks, Isaac Conner 13 points and Bryce Dunning 11 coming off the bench.

Norris starts sophomores Barret Boesiger, its leading scorer Friday with 13 points, and Josh Bornschlegl and freshman Chris Garner Jr. The son of ex-Husker Bernard Garner had nine points and 10 rebounds.

“They’re going to be good the next couple years,’’ Olson said.

Norris (10-7)............ 12 9 13 6 — 40

Bennington (12-5)... 15 14 16 12 — 57

N: Barret Boesiger 13, Chris Garner Jr. 9, Dakota Klein 6, Wyatt Wubbels 4, Jakob Godtel 2, Thomas Hansmeyer 2, Josh Bornschlegl 2, Macoy Folkerts 2

B: Dylan Casart 14, Isaac Conner 13, Bryce Dunning 11, Nick Colvert 7, Gunnar Lym 4, Trey Bird 4, Gavin Hiatt 2, Austin Kaiser 2.

Millikan breaks ‘B’ record

Platteview’s Connor Millikan, whose team plays at Wahoo at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Trailblazer Conference final, became Class B’s career scoring leader with 31 points in Thursday’s overtime win over Beatrice in the semifinals.

Millikan has 2,362 points. Bob Siegel of Fairbury finished his career 50 years ago with 2,337. Still ahead on the chart are Bill Holliday of Wilsonville (2,748 points, last season 1960) and Ron Simmons of Sumner (2406, 1964).

Wayne Arnold, 87

In a coaching career that spanned only 12 seasons, Wayne Arnold took teams from two schools to Class C football ratings championship in the pre-playoff era.

Arnold died recently in David City. He was 87.

The graduate of Minden High and Hastings College spent eight years at Wisner, where the Bulldogs were 9-1 in 1964, and four at David City, where his last team in 1971 went 9-1. His last 28 years were at David City as a guidance counselor.

