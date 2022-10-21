No. 2 Elkhorn South jumps out to big lead, defeats No. 8 Omaha North

Elkhorn South already knew it was in the playoffs, but Friday night's game meant something more.

An undefeated regular season was on the line.

The second-ranked Storm accomplished that feat, rolling past eighth-ranked Omaha North 42-6. Elkhorn South moved to 9-0, going unbeaten for the first time in Class A.

"Finishing undefeated was so important to our guys," coach Guy Rosenberg said. "Tomorrow we go back to work and start preparing for the playoffs."

Junior quarterback Carson Rauner helped account for three touchdowns in the first half while running back Cole Ballard scored on two long runs in the second.

"Going unbeaten feels fantastic," Rauner said. "We played our hearts out this season and we absolutely feel like we're on a roll."

After Elkhorn South's Riley Hodges intercepted a pass on the third play, it took the Storm two plays to reach the end zone. Rauner connected with Jackson Moeller Swan on a 29-yard TD pass.

Elkhorn South made it 14-0 later in the quarter when Rauner again hit Moeller Swan, this time with a 25-yard touchdown pass. The senior wide receiver outjumped a Vikings' defender for the ball in the end zone.

Rauner scored on a 2-yard run with 16 seconds left in the first half to extend the Storm lead. That capped a nine-play, 45-yard drive.

North's comeback hopes were shattered on the first play of the second half. Ballard, who was held to 35 yards in the first half, broke free on an 84-yard TD run.

​The Vikings scored their only touchdown a little more than a minute later on a 55-yard bomb from quarterback Sebastian Circo to split end Tre'Vionne Brown.

Ballard got that score back soon after, breaking free on a 45-yard TD run. He rushed 13 times for 166 yards — 131 in the second half.

Elkhorn South capped the scoring and triggered the running clock with 9:56 left on a 4-yard TD run by Brady Bousquet.

Despite the loss, the 6-3 Vikings also made the playoffs.

"That's a darn good football team," North coach Larry Martin said. "They dominated us a little up front and they have so many weapons."

Martin said his team will regroup and be ready for the postseason.

​"I'm proud of our kids," he said. "We're a young team and we were able to win six games so I feel like we deserve to be in the playoffs."

​Omaha North (6-3).............0 0 6 0— 6

Elkhorn South (9-0)..........14 7 14 7—42

ES: Jackson Moeller Swan 29 pass from Carson Rauner (Riley Hodges kick)

ES: Moeller Swan 25 pass from Rauner (Hodges kick)

ES: Rauner 2 run (Hodges kick)

ES: Cole Ballard 84 run (Hodges kick)

ON: Tre'Vionne Brown 55 pass from Sebastian Circo (kick failed)

ES: Ballard 45 run (Hodges kick)

ES: Brady Bousquet 4 run (Hodges kick)