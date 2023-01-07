No. 2 Lincoln East captures team title, two individual golds at Norm Manstedt Invitational

Lincoln East stuck to a familiar script on Saturday, doing it with depth to keep its hot streak going.

The Class A No. 2 Spartans put seven in the finals, getting a pair of individual golds to go with the team title at the Norm Manstedt Invitational at Central Community College in Columbus.

It’s the third tournament championship in just over three weeks for East, which is also unbeaten in 15 duals on the year.

The Spartans outscored sixth-ranked Columbus by 57.5 points for the win. Both will be part of a loaded Heartland Athletic Conference tournament next weekend, a field that will include half of Huskermat’s Top 10 in Class A.

East teammates Scottie Meier Jr. and Gabe Turman each won bracket championships for the Spartans. Meier knocked off Ayden Wintz of Battle Creek 6-4 in the final at 113 pounds. Turman, a returning state champion, won by first period pin for the gold at 132.

Columbus had three winners, getting titles from Brenyn Delano (120 pounds), Adrian Bice (126), Cadyn Kucera (138) and Liam Blaser (195).

Bice and Kucera both won finals matches against Lincoln East opponents that they could see next weekend. Kucera, ranked No. 4 at 138 pounds by Huskermat, upended second-ranked Cole Toline for the crown.

Class C No. 2 Valentine had back-to-back champions in Ashton Lurz and Cayden Lamb at 152 and 160, respectively.

Team scores: Lincoln East 260, Columbus 202.5, Valentine 119, David City, Pierce 108.5, York 108, Battle Creek 107, Boone Central 96.5, Syracuse 94.5, Schuyler 71.5, Tekamah-Herman 71, Oakland-Craig 62, Wahoo 61, Centennial 47, High Plains 45, West Holt 29, South Central Nebraska Unified District #5 26, Kearney Catholic 24, Fremont Bergan 15.5, Adams Central 9, Harvard 2.

Championship matches: 106: Hayden Schmit, David City, pin Ryan Stusse, Battle Creek, 2:34. 113: Scottie Meier Jr., Lincoln East, dec Ayden Wintz, Battle Creek, 6-4. 120: Brenyn Delano, Columbus, dec Will Sprenger, Valentine, 3-2. 126: Adrian Bice, Columbus, dec Joshua Shaner, Lincoln East, 3-2. 132: Gabe Turman, Lincoln East, pin Brenden Bolling, Pierce, 1:08. 138: Caydn Kucera, Columbus, dec Cole Toline, Lincoln East, 4-2. 145: Barret Brandt, Syracuse, pin Jarrett Dodgson, Centennial, 3:23. 152: Jayden Coulter, Pierce, dec Westin Sherlock, Lincoln East, 5-3. 160: Ashton Lurz, Valentine, dec Cy Petersen, Syracuse, 6-3. 170: Cayden Lamb, Valentine, dec Blake Bolling, Pierce, 5-3 SV. 182: Seth Erickson, York, dec Caleb Schwerdtfeger, Lincoln East, 7-4. 195: Liam Blaser, Columbus, pin Keagyn Linden, York, 4:24. 220: Hank Hudson, Boone Central, pin Axel Lyman, Lincoln East, 2:29. 285: JT Brands, Oakland-Craig, dec Elijah Hintz, Battle Creek, 5-3.

No. 1 Millard South takes runner-up in brutal Wisconsin field

Nebraska’s top team put together a runner-up showing at perhaps the toughest tournament in the nation over the weekend.

Class A No. 1 Millard South finished second at the Cheesehead Invitational in Kaukauna (Wisc.), a field that included three nationally-ranked teams.

The Patriots got an individual gold from 145-pounder Joel Adams. The Michigan recruit put the stamp on his weekend with a 3-1 decision over previously unbeaten Wyatt Duchateau of Arrowhead Union (Wisc.). Adams, ranked No. 5 in the nation by MatScouts, racked up three pins, a technical fall, and a major decision as part of seven wins on the weekend.

Teammates Henry Reilly, Caeden Olin, and Miles Anderson each bounced back from semifinal losses to finish third for Millard South.

Anderson’s win moved the Patriots, ranked No. 42 in the country by Matscouts, ahead of a Southeast Polk (Iowa) team that was nine spots higher in the rankings.

Millard South finished behind only team champion Simley (Minn.), who is in the Top 20 in the nation.

Photos: Nebraska state wrestling tournament championship matches