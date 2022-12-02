No. 2 Omaha Skutt girls hold off Britt Prince, No. 1 Elkhorn North in defensive battle

Omaha Skutt girls basketball coach Kip Colony said he wanted to challenge his team in the season opener.

The Class B No. 2 SkyHawks were up to that challenge Friday night, posting a 42-35 home win over No. 1 Elkhorn North.

"It was a defensive battle, for sure," Colony said. "This group has great team chemistry and I'm really proud of the way we played."

The two-time defending state champion Wolves, who opened the season Thursday night with a win over Platteview, led 24-19 in the third quarter. Skutt went on a 9-0 run and eventually took the lead for good on a layup by Kamryn Kasner.

The SkyHawks held that lead throughout the final period despite the best efforts of highly-recruited junior guard Britt Prince, who finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Prince, who averaged 24 points last season, was held to one in the opening period. She was hounded most of the game by Skutt junior forward Addison Burt.

"She takes pride in her defense," Colony said. "Everybody knows Britt is the best player in the state and I thought we did a pretty good job on her."

The SkyHawks led 16-4 after the first quarter but the Wolves rallied to take a 22-19 halftime lead. Skutt went back ahead in the third quarter and put the game away late at the free-throw line.

Peyton McCabe led the SkyHawks with 13 points while Molly Ladwig, who played last season at Blair, chipped in 12.

It was a satisfying win for Colony, whose team lost two of three against the Wolves last season — including a 49-36 setback in the Class B final.

"I asked (athletic director) Donn Kasner if we could open up against them," the coach said. "Playing them right out of the gate and getting this win is really big for us."

Elkhorn North (1-1)... 4 18 5 8 -- 35

Omaha Skutt (1-0)... 16 3 11 12 -- 42

EN: Britt Prince 18, Grace Thompson 5, Reagan Palmer 4, Sydney Stodden 3, McKenna Murphy 5.

OS: Mia McMahon 3, Molly Ladwig 12, Peyton McCabe 13, Libby Shotkoski 2, Addison Burt 4, Julia Connealy 6, Kamryn Kasner 2.