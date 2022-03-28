No. 3 Creighton Prep soccer scores twice in 76 seconds in win over No. 1 Omaha South

Here comes Prep.

And the Junior Jays are bringing a little offense along with them.

Class A No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep scored twice in the span of 76 seconds in the first half, tacked on another early in the second then one more late for good measure, all part of a 4-0 win over top-ranked Omaha South on Monday night at Collin Stadium.

Coupled with an opening-week loss by second-ranked Lincoln Southwest, Prep appears to have a clear path to the No. 1 spot when ratings are released later this week.

They’ll get there thanks in large part to an attack that found its footing over the weekend and hit its stride against the two-time defending champions a couple of days later.

Prep struck early when Zamere Issaka settled a ball from Jack Johnson near the top of the box and placed a perfect strike into the right side of goal for a lead in the eighth minute.

The advantage doubled less than two minutes later, with junior midfielder Thomas Pisasale the one on the receiving end of a well-placed centering ball from Johnson.

Pisasale scored into the vacated Packer goal and the Junior Jays were well on their way, finding the back of the net on each of their first two shots.

Any thoughts of a South comeback after the break were quickly dashed when Prep forward Simon Metcalf took a long ball ahead, shielded off a defender and scored on an off-balanced shot from the doorstep less than four minutes into the second half. It was the third goal in the last two matches for the senior, who scored both second-half goals in a comeback win over Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt on Saturday afternoon.

Pisasale added his second goal of the match in the 65th minute, putting away a ball that the Packer defense couldn’t clear.

South, which won in overtime over Elkhorn South on opening night and then beat four Class B opponents by a combined 27-2 score, fell for the first time this season. The Packers were shut out for the first time since the 2018 state tournament.

Prep already has more matches with three or more goals this season (three) than it had all of last year (two).

