VOLLEYBALL

No. 3 Lincoln Southwest sweeps No. 6 Omaha Westside to remain unbeaten

Lincoln Southwest remained unbeaten Thursday night with a sweep of Omaha Westside.

The visiting Silver Hawks, ranked third in Class A, moved to 5-0 with a 25-21, 25-17, 25-17 victory over the No. 6 Warriors.

Alexa Gobel had 15 kills to lead Southwest.

Westside fell to 5-3.

mike.patterson@owh.com

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

