No. 3 Millard North kicks off season with blowout win over No. 10 Fremont

FREMONT, Neb. — It's hard to imagine Millard North's girls basketball season getting off to a better start.

The Class A No. 3 Mustangs rolled to a 69-22 victory over No. 10 Fremont, the defending Class A champion. Millard North led 50-9 at halftime, which triggered a running clock the entire second half.

"We have a solid foundation of seniors and a great mix of youth," Mustangs coach Chris Paulson said. "We just had it going tonight."

It was a rough opener for Tigers coach Kelly Flynn, who guided Fremont to its first state title last season. But several players from that squad — most notably All-Nebraska guard Taylor McCabe, now at Iowa — are no longer around.

"We knew this first game was going to be a challenge," he said. "They're really athletic and I told our team that's the level we need to try to achieve."

The Mustangs used some tactics that many of Flynn's previous teams at South Sioux City used to amass 11 Class B state championships. Millard North sank nine 3-pointers, employed a full-court press and used the fast break when possible.

​"It reminded me of our team last year," Flynn said. "But this is a new season, and we'll learn from this."

The Mustangs sprinted to a 23-3 first-quarter lead with the help of three 3-pointers from senior guard Ellie McCarville. That advantage grew to 41 points by halftime as both McCarville and senior forward Kayla Preston had 12.

Since the lead was greater than 40, the clock kept running in the second half. The 35-second shot clock, which was synched up to the game clock, was turned off.

Millard North went deep into its bench in the second half, outscoring the Tigers 19-13.

Paulson, who previously coached boys basketball at Fremont Bergan, said he was surprised by the score.

"I have a lot of respect for Kelly and what he's accomplished over the years," he said. "But we have 15 girls fighting for playing time and they play hard when they're on the court."

Eleven players scored for Millard North, with Preston leading the way. She had 16 points while seeing limited action in the second half.

Flynn said his team will regroup after the season-opening loss.

"They (Millard North) should have been at state last year and they have pretty much everybody back," he said. "To start with a team of this caliber was tough, but we'll get back to practice tomorrow."

Millard North (1-0)... 23 27 14 5 -- 69

Fremont (0-1)............ 3 6 1 12 -- 22

MN: Sara Harley 9, Emma Vander Plaats 3, Ellie McCarville 12, Kayla Preston 16, Lynn Davis 3, Addalyn Rooney 4, Avril Smith 2, Izzie Galligan 8, Armanii Brazile 4, Mya Sohl 4, Kate Stevens 4.

F: Tayler Evans 6, Kate Denker 3, Emmalee Sheppard 8, Mattie Dalton 5.