Punches in bunches gave Papillion-La Vista South a late knockout Friday evening.

Now comes another slugfest on Saturday.

The Class A No. 3 Titans scored a pair of goals eight minutes apart in the first half, then tallied two more in the closing stages of a 4-1 win over fifth-ranked Omaha South in the quarterfinals of the Metro Conference boys soccer tournament at Foundation Field.

The victory pushes Papio South (7-3) into a noon semifinal on Saturday against ninth-ranked Omaha Westside, a 1-0 winner over Millard South in Friday’s quarterfinal round.

“It’s like running a gauntlet,” Titans coach Dave Lawrence said. “But it prepares you for the end of the season.”

His side looked postseason primed on Friday, snapping a hot South team’s six match winning streak. The last Packer loss was a 4-2 setback to the same Papio South bunch in the season opener for both.

The hosts struck early on Friday, getting a goal from Cole Macke on a through ball from Parker Hylok in the seventh minute.

South’s equalized on Carter Eichler’s shot off of a corner kick later in the half, but things didn’t stay leveled for long.

One minute after Eichler’s strike, it was Titan senior Cole Anderson responding with his first of the season, a looper over the head of Packer keeper Israel Zubia.

South hung around the rest of the way, until a pair of goals in the final two minutes put things away for the Titans. Hylok scored one of his own on an assist from Drew Darnold and pushed the lead to 3-1 with 90 seconds to play.

Darnold then found Macke in the closing seconds - the third assist of the match for Darnold and the brace for Macke.

It was the kind of attack that Lawrence said was missing in a stretch last week that saw his team lose three times in eight days.

“When those guys are connecting to feet, we can be dangerous,” Lawrence said.

A defense that was without important pieces was back to full strength for the Metro tournament, as well.

“We just had to figure out a few things and get on track,” Lawrence said. “We kept telling the boys ‘we’re fine.’ We have a couple of scorers that just weren’t able to find the net for a couple of games – they weren’t able to work things out. It worked out tonight.”

They’ll get a Westside team that comes in having won four of its last five matches, including back-to-back 1-0 results over ranked opponents in the Metro tournament in less than 24 hours. A third on Saturday would put the Warriors, last year’s state runner-up, into Monday’s championship match.

Omaha South (6-2) 1 0 – 1

At Papillion-La Vista South (7-3) 2 2 – 4

GOALS: OS, Carter Eichler; PLVS, Cole Macke 2, Cole Anderson, Parker Hylok.