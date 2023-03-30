A halftime meeting, a gusty Seacrest Field and a pair of penalty kicks went in favor of the Lincoln East girls soccer team Thursday.
The Class A No. 4 Spartans (5-0) outlasted No. 3 Lincoln Southwest (4-1) 1-0 at Seacrest Field behind a Grace Peterson penalty kick with 25 minutes left in regulation. Minutes later it was Susie Bovaird stopping Lincoln Southwest on a penalty kick.
Lincoln East head coach Emily Mathews and the Spartans said Peterson and Bovaird routinely deliver in big moments.
“We know if we ever have the opportunity for a penalty kick in a game, we are going to take the advantage and capitalize on that,” Mathews said. “Grace is our number one shooter and had a beautiful shot in the back of the net. … Same thing on the opposite side of that. Susie, our goalkeeper, has the opportunity to get lots of repetition in penalty kicks in practice. She stepped up huge for us.
“Emotional, competitive games like this, its about who steps up in the moment. I'm so proud of Gracie and Susie stepping up in those two big moments.”
With a 0-0 tie at half, the Spartans sat in a circle. One-by-one they were called upon by head coach Mathews when they raised their hand to say what they had to say from the pitch or the sideline.
“What I love about this team is they are such strong leaders,” Mathews said. “They use their leadership vocally at halftime as we talk through adjustments. Of course us coaches talk about adjustments, 'What went well? Points of improvement for the second half,' but the girls are so incredibly intelligent and they add in their tidbits and information at the end. It's really a team effort and collective.”
After the Spartans broke the huddle for the second half and with the wind at their back, Lincoln East gained the advantage they were looking for after Southwest was called for a handball inside the box to set up Peterson's goal.
“It's very nerve racking, because it is such a big game,” Peterson said. “I tried to stay calm and take deep breaths and do it for my team.”
Lincoln Southwest had not been scored on prior to Thursday's contest, outscoring opponents 15-0 before Peterson's goal.
“This is such a big rivalry for us,” Peterson added. “Just pulling through the wind today means so much to us. We are there for the rest of the season.”
After Peterson sparked the Spartans, Lincoln East's only varsity goalkeeper would get her moment of truth against one of Southwest's most potent strikers Charley Kort.
But as much as the Spartans are keen on capitalizing on scoring penalty kicks, Bovaird is just as keen stopping them, shutting down Lincoln Southwest's only real opportunity to even the score.
“I thought I just needed a touch on it. That's all I'd need,” Bovaird said. “My teammates support me every day in practice when we do (penalty kicks) and that always boosts my confidence.”
Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer championships, Tuesday
Gretna's Alec Scharff (11) celebrates his team's victory following the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the title 8-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna players celebrate with fans following the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the title 8-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Brett Perkins (14) celebrates with teammates Colin Mcclung (3) and Michael Stukenholtz (10) after Perkins' second goal in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Luke Noameshie (14) and Gretna's Caden Ruff (2) battle for the ball in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Brett Perkins (14) celebrates with teammate Colin Mcclung (3) after his second goal in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna players surround their head coach, Tyler Ortlieb, following the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the title 8-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Coehen Rusin (5) and Gretna's Brett Perkins (14) and Thomas Sowinski (17) all go for the ball in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the title 8-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Jacob Garcia (8) controls the ball in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the title 8-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Thomas Sowinski (17) celebrates with teammates after his goal in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the title 8-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside head coach Michael Dean argues with a referee after a red card is given to Omaha Westside's Luke Noameshie (14) in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the title 8-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside head coach Michael Dean watches his team in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the title 8-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Mitchell Fehr (3) and Gretna's Maguire Perkins (7) chase after the ball in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the title 8-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch from the berm, the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the title 8-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside fans cheer on their team in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the title 8-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Maguire Perkins (7) and Omaha Westside's Luke Noameshie (14) chase after the ball in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the title 8-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Martin Mormino (1) can't block a shot in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the title 8-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna fans cheer on their team in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the title 8-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Michael Stukenholtz (10) and Omaha Westside's Anthony Feldman (13) battle for the ball in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the title 8-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside fans cheer on their team in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the title 8-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna head coach Tyler Ortlieb watches his team in the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the title 8-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna players watch their team in the final seconds of the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the title 8-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Michael Stukenholtz (10), Carson Poole (6), Brett Perkins and Caden Ruff (2) smile with fans in the final seconds of the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the title 8-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna players celebrate with their trophy following the Gretna vs. Omaha Westside NSAA Class A state championship boys soccer game in Omaha on Tuesday. Gretna won the title 8-0.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Jordy Enamorado (right) tries to stop Omaha Skutt Catholic's Dylan Toth during their Class B state soccer championship game at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Kenny Morales-Juarez (left) slides to block Omaha Skutt Catholic's Ryan Witt during their Class B state soccer championship game at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic players celebrate their Class B state soccer championship win over Lexington at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic players celebrate their penalty kick goal late in their Class B state soccer championship game against Lexington at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic players celebrate their penalty kick goal late in their Class B state soccer championship game against Lexington at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic players celebrate their Class B state soccer championship win over Lexington at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington players react after losing their Class B state soccer championship game against Omaha Skutt Catholic at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington players react after losing their Class B state soccer championship game against Omaha Skutt Catholic at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Aiden Trumm (right) and Matthew Roumph celebrate their Class B state soccer championship win over Lexington at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Diego MartinezMaravilla (left) tries to get past Omaha Skutt Catholic's Noah Boyd during their Class B state soccer championship game at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Ernesto VargasHernandez scores a goal during their Class B state soccer championship game against Omaha Skutt Catholic at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Diego MartinezMaravilla (left) battles Omaha Skutt Catholic's Zachary Ourada for the ball during their Class B state soccer championship game at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Cole Essner (right) fouls Lexington's Alexander Perez-Tunay during their Class B state soccer championship game at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic players celebrate their Class B state soccer championship win over Lexington at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Angel Diaz (left) battles Omaha Skutt Catholic's Aiden Trumm during their Class B state soccer championship game at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Aiden Trumm (left) and Lexington's Jesus PradoReyes react after PradoReyes gets a yellow card and Skutt is awarded with a penalty kick during their Class B state soccer championship game at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Jesus PradoReyes (left) and Jordy Enamorado (center) battle Omaha Skutt Catholic's Dylan Toth for the ball during their Class B state soccer championship game at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Ryan Witt (left) tries to score during their Class B state soccer championship game against Lexington at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Dylan Toth (left) and Lexington's Fernando Casillas battle for the ball during their Class B state soccer championship game at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Jordy Enamorado (right) tries to stop Omaha Skutt Catholic's Dylan Toth during their Class B state soccer championship game at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Aiden Trumm (left) and Lexington's Fernando Casillas battle for the ball during their Class B state soccer championship game at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Aiden Trumm (left) and Cole Essner (right) battle Lexington's Bradley OrozcoGonzalez for the ball during their Class B state soccer championship game at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Aiden Trumm (left) and Matthew Roumph celebrate their Class B state soccer championship win over Lexington at Morrison Stadium on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
