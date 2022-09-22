No. 4 Omaha North runs away early from Omaha Central

Khalil Davis returned the opening kickoff 90 yards to the Omaha Central 3 and Class A’s leading rusher, Te’Shawn Porter, walked in on the next play to start the 40-0 rout for the No. 4 Vikings (4-1).

Porter ran for three touchdowns and 95 yards on 13 carries.

North’s Sebastian Circo, a sophomore making his third start after a preseason injury, threw touchdown passes of 23 yards to Tre’Vionne Brown in the first quarter, 50 yards to Shannon in the third and 35 yards to the freshman Davis in the fourth.

The Vikings have two more games against unranked teams before hosting Grand Island on Oct. 14. They finish Oct. 21 at Elkhorn South.

Central freshman quarterback B.J. Newsome passed his team downfield late in the opening quarter, getting to the Viking 3 before a pair of 5-yard fouls and a mishandled snap. On third down, Ke’Vaughan Shannon got an interception on the goal line.

Central was inside the 5 again late in the third quarter but was stopped on downs. In the fourth, the Eagles were at the 3 before a mishandled snap and a pick by Donovan Jones that was returned 87 yards to the Central 11 before he stumbled.

Omaha Central (1-4) ........ 0 0 0 0—0

Omaha North (4-1) ......... 14 13 6 7—40

ON: Te’Shawn Porter 3 run (Anthony Cruz kick)

ON: Tre’vionne Brown 23 pass from Sebastian Circo (Cruz kick)

ON: Porter 7 run (kick failed)

ON: Porter 11 run (Cruz kick)

ON: Ke’Vaughan Shannon 50 pass from Circo (PAT failed)

ON: Khalil Davis 35 pass from Circo (Cruz kick)