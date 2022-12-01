No. 7 Lincoln Southeast wins opener on the road over No. 3 Omaha Westside

The shot clock era flipped on Thursday night in Class A.

No guarantees it stays ticking this season. Yet, given the expense that the state’s largest schools have undertaken to install the clocks, the likelihood of expanding them to Class B in the near future is much greater than taking them down.

The buzzer on the 35-second clock never sounded in Lincoln Southeast’s 67-59 win over Omaha Westside, although it affected a couple plays that resulted in Westside turnovers in the second half.

“We try to play at a quicker pace, so the shot clock’s not really an issue for us,’’ Southeast coach Joey Werning said. “We’re trying to get into our offense pretty early.”

But sometimes the Knights, who towered over Westside’s lineup with 6-foot-8 senior Bangot Dak, 6-7 senior Wade Voss and 6-5 Jake Hilkemann, were a little too quick for the coach’s liking. Voss needed more touches, he said, “because he did a really good job given the opportunities he had.

“When you have 6-7, 6-8 guys, you have to play through the posts a little bit.”

In a game of runs, Southeast opened the fourth quarter on one of 17-4. Trailing 46-44, the Knights scored the first six. Chewy Thoat, a 6-3 sophomore, who hadn’t played in the first three quarters, got the tying basket. Dak slammed home a feed from BK Bradford, who then followed with a backcourt steal and basket.

“We asked Chewy after the game, ‘You expect to play today?’. He said no,’’ Werning said. “We talk about always being ready. He showed some stuff in the jayvee game and we just felt confident with him. He plays at a really good pace. He was a sparkplug.”

Taye Moore led Southeast with 17 points. Dak had 15 and Hilkemann 12.

Kevin Stubblefield led Westside with 22 points and Tate Odvody had 20. The Warriors were short a few players, including junior Caleb Benning, because of injury. Westside’s practice time also was affected by the football team’s run to the Class A state football title.

Lincoln Southeast (1-0)... 12 12 20 23 -- 67

Omaha Westside (0-1).... 13 15 18 13 -- 59

LSE Taye Moore 17, Bangot Dak 16, Jake Hilkemann 12, Wade Voss 9, BJ Bradford 6, Chewy Thoat 4, D’Marius Shumaker 3.

OW: Kevin Stubblefield 22, Tate Odvody 20, CJ Mitchell 8, Donnie Barfield 5, Malik Crawford 2, Kevin Brown 2.

Wahoo 60, Bennington 43

For 35 years, the 1-3-1 zone defense, often full court, has been a Wahoo staple. Trapped and turned over so many opponents into submission.

It won’t get any easier for them with the length at hand this season for the Warriors.

Not even the Mick Anderson teams that started Wahoo to small school prominence could put 6-7 and 6-5 on the court to start and then sub with another 6-7.

“Definitely I’ve never had this,’’ Wahoo coach Kevin Scheef said.

After starting the game in man defense, which Scheef said was the Warriors’ primary defense last season, and falling behind 8-2, the 1-3-1 came out and forced 11 turnovers to help them to a 29-20 halftime lead.

“Hopefully this is a team that can be versatile and do both fairly well,’’ he said.

Benji Nelson, the 6-7 senior that starts, led Wahoo with 16 points. Marcus Glock had 15 and Owen Hancock 13.

“Benji’s a very smooth offensive player,’’ Scheef said. “Obviously he’s a terrific athlete and shoots it well. He really gave a spark early with his offense.”

Dylan Casart, Bennington’s 6-6 junior, led the Badgers with 16 points. They have had only a few practices with a full team since the football team repeated as Class B state champions.

Next up for the preseason No. 1 team in Class C-1 is a 4:30 p.m. home game Saturday against No. 4 Aurora.

“They’re bigger than us on paper. They’re huge,’’ Scheef said. “You know they’re always tough, so good athletically across the board. It’s another great game to see where you’re at early in your season.”

Wahoo (1-0).......... 10 19 21 11 — 60

Bennington (0-1)... 10 10 17 6 — 43

W: Benji Nelson 16, Marcus Glock 15, Owen Hancock 13, Anthony Simon 11, Kamron Kasischke 2, Kade Cook 2, Trey Simon 2.

B: Dylan Casart 16, Trey Bird 7, Gunnar Lym 6, Ben Jorgensen 5, Austin Kaiser 5, Gavin Hiatt 3, Isaac Conner 1.