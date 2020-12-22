 Skip to main content
No. 7 Papillion-La Vista, No. 8 Millard West earn home-court wins to open boys Metro Holiday tourney
BASKETBALL

No. 7 Papillion-La Vista, No. 8 Millard West earn home-court wins to open boys Metro Holiday tourney

No. 7 Papillion-La Vista and No. 8 Millard West were home-court winners Tuesday in the first round of the Metro Holiday Tournament.

Millard West beat Millard South 54-44 and Papio blasted Gretna 66-25.

Millard West 54, Millard South 44: The Wildcats weren’t shaken by the halfcourt shot that Millard South’s Michael Harding made at the end of the third quarter for a tie game.

The No. 8 team in the Top 10 held their rival to six points in the final quarter. Evan Meyersick had his 13 points in the second half, including seven in the fourth. Dom Humm had 12 and James Conway 10.

Jack Cooper and Gage Stenger each had 11 for Millard South.

Millard South (2-4).............9 15 14 6—44

At Millard West (5-1)..........9 11 18 16—54

MS: Jack Cooper 11, Gage Stenger 11, Will Cooper 9, Michael Harding 8, Maal Jal 3, Trey Moseman 2.

MW: Evan Meyersick 13, Dom Humm 12, James Conway 10, Ryan Larsen 8, Chase Hultman 6, Cole Kirscher 2, Trace Thaden 2, Dustin Hatch1.

Papillion-La Vista 66, Gretna 25: The No. 7 Monarchs shot well in their gym, making 12-of-20 3-pointers and were 63% on all shots.

Kyle Ingwerson matched the Dragons with his 25 points. Aidan Graham added 15 and Joey Hylok 11.

Gretna (3-4).........................9 3 7 6—25

At Papillion-La Vista (4-3)...20 13 16 17—66

G: Quinn Frost 6, Grant Jansen 5, Landon Pokorski 4, Joey Vieth 3, Wes Frost 3, Blake Rose 2, TJ Silliman 2.

PL: Kyle Ingwerson 25, Aidan Graham 15, Joey Hylok 11, Luke Lindermeyer 5, Chase Lett 4, Will Hubert 2, Ben Boudreau 2, Derrick Buggi 2.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

