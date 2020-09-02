 Skip to main content
No cases of coronavirus related to football reported to NFHS
FOOTBALL

No cases of coronavirus related to football reported to NFHS

No cases of COVID-19 transmitted through playing in high school football games have been reported to the National Federation of State High School Associations, the association’s director of sports and sports medicine said Wednesday.

“As of this week, I have not had any of our 17 member state associations (who have opened the high school football season) report to the NFHS of any COVID-19 being transmitted between players on opposing teams in games being played so far. Now, with that being said, this could be happening in a state and it has not yet been shared with the NFHS,’’ Bob Colgate wrote in an email to The World-Herald.

Colgate is a Nebraska native who was an assistant director at the Nebraska School Activities Association before joining the NFHS.

He said he would be contacting those 17 state associations on Wednesday for an update on how games in their respective states went last week.

