'No place like home': Omaha Bryan coach Galen Gullie is rebuilding his alma mater's program

Galen Gullie was away for only four years, his college years at Midland, from Omaha Bryan.

Otherwise he’s been at the school for the past 15 seasons as either a player or coach. A three-year starting point guard for Tim Cannon, a six-year assistant coach. Now, he’s the Bears’ head coach.

“It’s going well. There’s been a lot of learning experiences for us coaches and for the guys,’’ Gullie said Thursday before the Bears lost 58-36 at Millard South. “But we’ve seen a lot of growth from the beginning of the first day of tryouts to now.”

He was unsure what to expect when he took that final step in high school coaching.

“I just know that I have to hold these guys accountable. I have to build that culture here,” Gullie said. “Talk a little bit about the game and then also the off-the-court stuff, to let them know how important it is what you do off the court as well as on the court.”

Gullie was on the Bryan teams that got their school over the hump at the state tournament. The Bears were fourth at state his sophomore year and runner-up to the undefeated Omaha Central team of 2010-11, pushing the Eagles in a four-point loss.