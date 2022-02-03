'No place like home': Omaha Bryan coach Galen Gullie is rebuilding his alma mater's program

Galen Gullie was away for only four years, his college years at Midland, from Omaha Bryan.
Otherwise he’s been at the school for the past 15 seasons as either a player or coach. A three-year starting point guard for Tim Cannon, a six-year assistant coach. Now, he’s the Bears’ head coach.
“It’s going well. There’s been a lot of learning experiences for us coaches and for the guys,’’ Gullie said Thursday before the Bears lost 58-36 at Millard South. “But we’ve seen a lot of growth from the beginning of the first day of tryouts to now.”
He was unsure what to expect when he took that final step in high school coaching.
“I just know that I have to hold these guys accountable. I have to build that culture here,” Gullie said. “Talk a little bit about the game and then also the off-the-court stuff, to let them know how important it is what you do off the court as well as on the court.”
Gullie was on the Bryan teams that got their school over the hump at the state tournament. The Bears were fourth at state his sophomore year and runner-up to the undefeated Omaha Central team of 2010-11, pushing the Eagles in a four-point loss.
At Midland, he was part of one of the Warriors’ most successful eras. His senior class won 96 games in four seasons under former Creighton assistant Todd Eisner, now at Winona State in Minnesota. Gullie was all-tournament in 2014 when Midland went to the NAIA finals and remains among the top 15 scorers in school history.
Teaching and coaching were his career path all along, and it only got better when OPS hired him in 2015 to come back home to Bryan. He teaches business and entrepreneurship, personal finance and accounting. In basketball he moved up the ranks to be junior varsity coach last season and was hired to succeed Terrence O’Donnell as head coach.
“I felt like being a coach was my calling,’’ Gullie said. “It’s very rewarding. All the things for me, walking the hallways as a student, now it’s a different point of view as a teacher. Bryan High School has been treating us well. I mean, it’s no place like home. For sure.”
Gullie said he’s tapped into the coaching expertise of O’Donnell and Cannon, whom he coached against in the Metro Conference holiday tournament. There, Bryan threw a huge scare into the defending champion Mustangs before falling 52-50. And he consults his college coaches, Eisner and Eisner’s assistant Bob Ludwig, now the Peru State coach.
There’s a comfort zone within the Bryan bench with former teammates DJ Vaughn (Midland) and DK Augustine (Bryan) and younger brother AJ. Mitchell Wattles and Tim Jackson round out the staff. AJ, who graduated from Bryan in 2017, is student teaching there and working with the underclass basketball teams.
At 29, Gullie and Thomas Liechti at Omaha North are the youngest boys basketball coaches in the Metro Conference. He’s also the fifth in the Metro as a head coach at his alma mater. The others are Eric Behrens (Omaha Central), Josh Luedtke (Omaha Creighton Prep), Chauncey Lambert (Omaha Benson) and Jim Simons (Omaha Westside).
There are growing pains while rebuilding a program that was at its height when Gullie was playing. Bryan scored 92 points Wednesday night at winless Omaha Northwest, but barely avoided its season low against Millard South. Metro scoring leader Lam Kuang went from a double-double of 31 points and 15 rebounds to six points and fouling out with 1:07 left in the third quarter and the Bears trailing 34-25.
Lance Rucker led the Patriots (9-8) with 16 points as they pushed back over .500 at 9-8. Will Cooper had 12 and Husker football signee Gage Stenger 11. Millard South next plays at No. 5 Omaha Central on Saturday.
Omaha Bryan (6-13)......12 9 6 9—36
At Millard South (9-8)....19 12 9 23—58
OB: A’mare Bynum 9, Elijah McCullough 6, Lam Kuang 6, Terrill Brown 5, Mat Tut 5, Melik Schmidt 3, Don Hannon 2.
MS: Lance Rucker 16, Will Cooper 12, Gage Stenger 11, Maal Jal 9, Bernie Anderson 6, Jackson Crain 4.