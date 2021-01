LINCOLN — The state high school swimming championships at the Devaney Center on Feb. 25-27 will have no spectators for the two days of swimming.

The Saturday finals will also be broken up into separate sessions for the boys and girls. The format will otherwise stay the same.

NSAA meet director Jeff Stauss said NET will be able to televise the finals.

Some spectators will be allowed for the Thursday diving.

» Get the full story later today on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.