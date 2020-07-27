No surprises as top teams advance in American Legion Metro tournament

“All four of those sites came up really tough,” he said. “I’m hoping we can rise to the occasion against a couple of the big boys.”

Hodges has a young squad, but it managed to survive the first round at Burke. The Bulldogs won their first two games before losing to Pinnacle Bank (Papillion-La Vista) on Friday.

“We’re young, and at times we show it,” he said. “But I still feel as though we have yet to play our best baseball.”

Hodges said it’s also a concern that Legion teams — such as the one from Northwest — continue to be shut down by COVID-19.

“I think that’s on every coach’s mind, that it could happen at any time,” he said. “This will be the last week of our season, and we all just want to get to the end.”

There also is a possibility that overnight rain could affect the schedule. Two of the winners bracket sites — Papio South and Millard South — don’t have artificial turf.

“We’ll have to see how the field looks Monday,” Titans coach Bill Lynam said. “We’d like to keep the games here at home, if we can.”

Monday

Winners bracket