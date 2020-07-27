No surprises as top teams advance in American Legion Metro tournament

There were no real surprises through the first round of the American Legion Metro postseason tournament.
The top 12 teams from that three-game opening round moved onto the winners bracket in the tournament that resumes Monday at four sites. The other 11 teams dropped into the consolation bracket that also resumes Monday.
There are now 23 teams in the event after Mack Bros. (Omaha Northwest) had to shut down its season last week after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
Scott Hodges, coach of the Prime Time Sports Bulldogs (Omaha Burke), said that winners bracket came up tough.
“The teams projected to be there made it through,” he said. “We’ll see what happens from here.”
The sites for the winners bracket games are Papillion-La Vista South, Omaha Westside, Omaha Creighton Prep and Millard South. There will be three games Monday at each location.
The team with the best record at each site will remain in the winners bracket for Thursday’s semifinals. The championship will be at 8 p.m. Friday.
Hodges’ squad will be competing at Westside along with Millard West.
“All four of those sites came up really tough,” he said. “I’m hoping we can rise to the occasion against a couple of the big boys.”
Easton Main tags out Blake Stenger as he attempted a straight steal of home during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Watching is Brady Christensen, who was batting.
Trey Kobza can't quite catch up to this double in left during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Malakai Vetock left, and Kyler Randazzo talk between games during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Baseball returned to Werner Park during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Easton Main tags out Blake Stenger as he attempted a straight steal of home during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Watching is Brady Christensen, who was batting.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Some seats were taken out of service using zip ties to help fans practice social distancing during the pandemic at the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trey Kobza can't quite catch up to this double in left during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Jessen catches a ball hit ball by Kyler Randazzo during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Malakai Vetock pitches during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Malakai Vetock pitches during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Jessen gets ready to swing the bat during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Jessen flies out to left during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Broderick catches a fly ball during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Easton Main catches a pop up from Brock Merkel in the first inning during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Broderick hits ball during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Drew Christo shades his eyes while tracking down a flyball during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brent Beard pitches during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Caleb Coslor tags out Noah Dentinger as he was trying to steal second base during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Jessen throws the ball in from centerfield during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Jessen can't get a glove on a triple hit by Blake Stenger in deep centerfield during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Blake Stenger rounds second in route to a triple during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Blake Stenger catches the ball during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kyan Lodice hits the ball during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Drew Christo hits the ball during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Easton Bruce catches a line drive during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Justin Deremer pitches during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trey Kobza pitches during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kyler Randazzo pitches during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Justin Deremer and his teammates check their phones between games during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jackson Brockett pitches during the Nebraska Prospects baseball camp at Werner Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.