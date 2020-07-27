You are the owner of this article.
No surprises as top teams advance in American Legion Metro tournament
BASEBALL

No surprises as top teams advance in American Legion Metro tournament

There were no real surprises through the first round of the American Legion Metro postseason tournament.

The top 12 teams from that three-game opening round moved onto the winners bracket in the tournament that resumes Monday at four sites. The other 11 teams dropped into the consolation bracket that also resumes Monday.

There are now 23 teams in the event after Mack Bros. (Omaha Northwest) had to shut down its season last week after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

Scott Hodges, coach of the Prime Time Sports Bulldogs (Omaha Burke), said that winners bracket came up tough.

“The teams projected to be there made it through,” he said. “We’ll see what happens from here.”

The sites for the winners bracket games are Papillion-La Vista South, Omaha Westside, Omaha Creighton Prep and Millard South. There will be three games Monday at each location.

The team with the best record at each site will remain in the winners bracket for Thursday’s semifinals. The championship will be at 8 p.m. Friday.

Hodges’ squad will be competing at Westside along with Millard West.

“All four of those sites came up really tough,” he said. “I’m hoping we can rise to the occasion against a couple of the big boys.”

Hodges has a young squad, but it managed to survive the first round at Burke. The Bulldogs won their first two games before losing to Pinnacle Bank (Papillion-La Vista) on Friday.

“We’re young, and at times we show it,” he said. “But I still feel as though we have yet to play our best baseball.”

Hodges said it’s also a concern that Legion teams — such as the one from Northwest — continue to be shut down by COVID-19.

“I think that’s on every coach’s mind, that it could happen at any time,” he said. “This will be the last week of our season, and we all just want to get to the end.”

There also is a possibility that overnight rain could affect the schedule. Two of the winners bracket sites — Papio South and Millard South — don’t have artificial turf.

“We’ll have to see how the field looks Monday,” Titans coach Bill Lynam said. “We’d like to keep the games here at home, if we can.”

Monday

Winners bracket

At Papillion-La Vista South: Bellevue West vs. Papio South, 2 p.m. Bellevue West vs. Millard North, 4:30. Millard North vs. Papio South, 7.

At Omaha Westside: Omaha Burke vs. Westside, 3 p.m. Millard West vs. Burke, 5:30. Millard West vs. Westside, 8.

At Omaha Creighton Prep: Papillion-La Vista vs. Prep, 3 p.m. Elkhorn South vs. Papio, 5:30. Elkhorn South vs. Prep, 8.

At Millard South: Elkhorn vs. Millard South, 3 p.m. Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn, 5:30. Skutt vs. Millard South, 8.

Consolation bracket

At Bellevue East: Omaha South vs. Bellevue East, 3:30 p.m. South vs. Sox Black, 5:30. Sox Black vs. Bellevue East, 8.

At Hillside: Omaha Spikes vs. Omaha Bryan, 3 p.m. Omaha North vs. Bryan, 5:30. North vs. Spikes, 8.

At Westgate: Sox Gold vs. Ralston, 1 p.m. Ralston vs. Omaha Central, 3:30. Central vs. Sox Gold, 8.

At Omaha Creighton Prep (Tuesday): Omaha Gross vs. Creighton Prep White, 2 (times TBA).

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald.

