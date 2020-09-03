Norah Sis records 27 kills in Papillion-La Vista volleyball's five-set win over Bellevue West

Senior Night proved to be just that Thursday for Papillion-La Vista.
The host Monarchs got major contributions from their most experienced players as Papio outlasted Bellevue West in five sets. The Monarchs dropped the first and third sets but prevailed 13-25, 25-19, 17-25, 25-20, 15-10.
The senior trio doing the most damage was Norah Sis, Logan Jeffus and Morgan Hickey. Creighton pledge Sis pounded 27 kills, Jeffus had 12 and Hickey 11.
“That was a tough win," Papio coach John Svehla said. “I think we learned from the other night and were able to finish."
The Monarchs, coming off a five-set loss against Class A No. 1 Papillion-La Vista South, didn’t let this match slip away. They fought back from a 9-7 deficit in the fifth set, outscoring the Thunderbirds 8-1 the rest of the way.
“Senior Night means a lot," Sis said. “They’re really good but we were motivated because they beat us last week."
The Thunderbirds, who defeated Papio in the Bellevue West Invitational, got a big effort from sophomore Destiny Ndam-Simpson. She smacked a match-high 28 kills but it wasn’t enough to hang another loss on the Monarchs.
“She’s a heck of a player," Svehla said. “No matter what we did against her defensively, she got her kills."
Unlike the experienced Papio squad that includes six seniors, Bellevue West has no seniors on the varsity. The Thunderbirds started four juniors, two sophomores and a freshman.
The teams split the first four sets, forcing the 15-point fifth set. It was tied 7-7 until a kill by Kealy Kiviniemi and a Papio hitting error put the Thunderbirds up by two.
After Svehla called a timeout, the Monarchs regrouped to win the next four points and take the lead for good.
There were three Bellevue West hitting errors during that run before the Thunderbirds captured a point on a Ndam-Simpson kill. The Monarchs closed strong to win the final four points and the match.
That last point came on a block by Jeffus, who had four in the match. She suffered an ankle injury midway through the third set but gutted it out to the end.
“That was real grit," Svehla said. “That’s a senior leader stepping up because we’ve got seven new players this year."
Freshman setter Reagan Hickey dished out 39 assists for the Class A No. 7 Monarchs, who moved to 5-3.
Kiviniemi had 17 kills while setters Jayna Hope and Kyla Dyrstad combined for 47 assists for the No. 4 Thunderbirds, who fell to 4-3.
Bellevue West (4-3).............25 19 25 20 10
Papillion-La Vista (5-3)........13 25 17 25 15
BW (kills-aces-blocks): Kayla Eggiman 7-0-1, Kenzie Keith 5-0-1, Presley Liberty 0-1-0, Jayna Hope 3-4-1, Kealy Kiviniemi 17-1-3, Cara Bond 1-0-0, Destiny Ndam-Simpson 28-3-1.
PLV: Norah Sis 27-1-1, Morgan Hickey 11-1-0, Allie Hinman 0-1-0, Samantha Riggs 0-1-0, Ava Cunningham 1-2-0, Logan Jeffus 12-0-4, Anna Sis 6-0-0, Karli Ahlers 2-0-0, Morgan Glaser 4-0-0.
Set assists: BW 51 (Hope 24, Kyla Dyrstad 23, Liberty 4); PLV 55 (Reagan Hickey 39, Caitlyn Erland 12, Riggs 3, Hinman 1).
