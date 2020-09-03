Norah Sis records 27 kills in Papillion-La Vista volleyball's five-set win over Bellevue West

Unlike the experienced Papio squad that includes six seniors, Bellevue West has no seniors on the varsity. The Thunderbirds started four juniors, two sophomores and a freshman.

The teams split the first four sets, forcing the 15-point fifth set. It was tied 7-7 until a kill by Kealy Kiviniemi and a Papio hitting error put the Thunderbirds up by two.

After Svehla called a timeout, the Monarchs regrouped to win the next four points and take the lead for good.

There were three Bellevue West hitting errors during that run before the Thunderbirds captured a point on a Ndam-Simpson kill. The Monarchs closed strong to win the final four points and the match.

That last point came on a block by Jeffus, who had four in the match. She suffered an ankle injury midway through the third set but gutted it out to the end.

“That was real grit," Svehla said. “That’s a senior leader stepping up because we’ve got seven new players this year."

Freshman setter Reagan Hickey dished out 39 assists for the Class A No. 7 Monarchs, who moved to 5-3.

Kiviniemi had 17 kills while setters Jayna Hope and Kyla Dyrstad combined for 47 assists for the No. 4 Thunderbirds, who fell to 4-3.