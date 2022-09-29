Norfolk Catholic rolls past rival Battle Creek

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Jeff Bellar has coached in a lot of Norfolk Catholic-Battle Creek games.

So many that he’s plotting defenses against the second generation of Uhlirs in the Braves’ backfield.

“I can think back to 1985 and Bob Schnitzler’s standing over there and I was a little intimidated at that time playing against them,’’ Bellar said. “We’ve had many good football games. Our school got a little bigger for a while when they were a little smaller than us, and now we've kind of traded places.

“So we haven't always played but anytime we play, the kids are friends but for 48 minutes they get after each other.”

In the first game in the series since 2019, Karter Kerkman and the Knights’ defense came up with the plays that were the separation in Class C-2 No. 1 Norfolk Catholic’s 28-7 win at Memorial Field.

Kerkman scored on his first reception of the season, taking a bubble-screen pass 63 yards, and his pull-away runs of 37 and 54 in the second half allowed his team to pull away from the No. 3 team.

“I believe in Karter a lot. I’ve talked to him a lot about what he can do,’’ said Bellar after win No. 380, the most in state history. “He has the power to run inside and the speed to get outside.”

The running back, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound senior, is getting his blocks from a veteran line. Ethan Reardon is the Knights’ senior center, junior Mason Weidner and North Dakota State pledge Kade Pieper, a senior, are the guards, juniors Nolan Fennessey and Ben Sousek the tackles and sophomore Max Hammond the tight end.

“I love those guys. Everything I do, nothing would be possible without them,’’ Kerkman said. “Our scout team at practice gives them a good look every week for what defense we’re coming up against. It just helps them be prepared to block whatever scheme the defense is showing.”

Kerkman picked up 174 of the Knights’ 310 yards against a solid Battle Creek defense save for four breakdown plays, Kerkman’s three and a 68-yard pick-six by Hammond in the third quarter,

“It wasn’t that they systematically moved it on us,’’ Battle Creek coach Andrew Carlson said. “We competed really well. We said we couldn’t give up those yards after contact and if you look at most of those plays, we had a hand on them and we just didn’t get them down.

“Offensively we moved the ball at times pretty well. We just didn’t get any points really to show for it.”

Uhlir, whose father Todd was on Nebraska’s 1994 and 1995 national championship teams, ran for 100 yards and an 11-yard touchdown in the third quarter. The 6-2, 230-pound junior missed the Braves’ first two games with a shoulder injury.

“They played extremely well, but I’m not surprised,’’ Bellar said. “I think they were not real healthy early in the year and they’re healthier now.”

Battle Creek (4-2);0;0;7;0--7

At Norfolk Catholic (6-0);0;7;14;7--28

NC: Karter Kerkman 63 pass from Carter Janssen (Max Hammond kick)

NC: Hammond 68 interception return (Hammond kick)

BC: Trent Uhlir 11 run (Cameron Korth kick)

NC: Kerkman 37 run (Hammond kick)

NC: Kerkman 54 run (Hammond kick)

Friday’s top five

Top 10 No. 7 Bellevue West (4-2) at No. 2 Gretna (5-0), 7 p.m.: Not often does the state get a matchup of future FBS passing quarterback, so enjoy this one. Returning All-Nebraska senior Zane Flores of Gretna and Bellevue West junior Danny Kaelin will share the field. Which secondary will hold up the best?

Top 10 No. 8 Grand Island (4-1) at No. 4 Kearney (5-0), 7 p.m. at UNK: Absolutely no chance Kearney will look ahead to next week’s showdown at No. 1 Omaha Westside with this game against its archrival. Treyvan Beckman has become a solid passer for the Bearcats. Grand Island has been grinding out its wins.

Class A No. 10 Lincoln Southeast (3-2) vs. Lincoln Southwest (4-1), 8 p.m. at Seacrest Field: Hard to figure them out. Southeast lost to Lincoln East and beat Papillion-La Vista. Southwest’s results against those two teams were the opposite. Cal Newell of Southwest and Max Buettenback of Southeast are among the top 10 rushers in Class A.

Top 10 No. 10/Class B No. 1 Bennington (5-0) at Blair (4-1), 7 p.m.: Bennington begins the meat of the Bears’ remaining schedule. The Badgers have two shutouts.

Class B No. 10 Elkhorn North (4-1) at No. 3 Elkhorn (3-2): The third-year Wolves kicked themselves for not finishing off their game at Grand Island Northwest, which ended up as their only loss. They get another chance at a highly-ranked team as this rivalry gets going.​