Norfolk Catholic shuts out Hartington Cedar Catholic for Class C-2 state title

LINCOLN — Norfolk Catholic shut out Hartington Cedar Catholic for the second time this season, winning 23-0 Tuesday for its record 11th state football title.
Only twice did the underdog Trojans (9-4), who started their sixth running back of the season, cross midfield in the Class C-2 final at Memorial Stadium before falling into a three-possession hole. They made it to the Knights 19 early in the second quarter before stopped on downs and to the 48 late in the third before punting.
Kaynon Talton, Karter Kerkman and Brandon Kollars scored for the seasonlong No. 1 Knights (13-0), who led 16-0 at halftime.