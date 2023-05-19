Become a state champion for the second straight year? Check.

Set the Class C state meet record? Check.

Norfolk Catholic senior Kade Pieper did both with one throw, hurling it 63-7½ Friday to claim the boys Class C shot put title.

“I was worried I was going to scratch my throws at first so I was kind of laying back,” Pieper said. “And then I had to win it on the last throw. My coach always tells me I have to win it on the last throw every meet, so that helped me.”

The future Iowa lineman’s final throw was one he had to have.

His season-long rival, Trent Uhlir of Battle Creek, hit 61-11½ on his own final throw.

“I knew [Uhlir’s] been able to do those throws, so I knew he could get one out there,” Pieper said. “So I was always trying to win on the last throw.”

Pieper wasn’t fazed. He calmly delivered the winning throw, shattering the record set just moments before by Uhlir.

“[I] just let it go,” Pieper said. “Nothing to lose really.”

The two shot put stalwarts have gone at it all season long, culminating in this nail-biting final round for the state title. Having a rival can be one of an athlete’s strongest motivators, which certainly was true for Pieper and Uhlir.

“[Uhlir] helps me because I don’t want to lose, I just want to win every meet,” Pieper said. “I know he beat me like the first meet, and I haven’t lost since. It’s fun because we always have a battle. We’re not taking a meet off, we’re always battling back and forth.”

Pieper has been at this record-setting thing all year. At districts, his 65-3¾ added two feet to the Class C state record he set earlier in the spring.

“It’s nice to be able to hold a record,” Pieper said. “I’m sure it’ll get broken in the next couple years. We got a couple strong sophomores and juniors.”

Pieper, off to Iowa City to play football for the Hawkeyes this fall, ends his high school career by achieving the goal he set for himself and leaves an undeniable mark in his event.

“[Going back-to-back] was my goal this year,” Pieper said. “So it’s pretty fun to be able to attain that.”