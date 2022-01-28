Norfolk wrestling aims to finish regular season strong at the Panthers' tournament

All that noise around Norfolk?
That’s called buzz.
And the Panthers — ranked No. 2 in Class A in all three major polls — have plenty of it going into the final weekend of the regular season.
“It’s exciting,” head coach Justin Grey said. “Everyone seems to be excited about Norfolk wrestling.”
Only one lineup in the state has more ranked wrestlers. Few programs can match the Panthers’ depth. And with just two senior starters, they aren’t going anywhere.
“Finally we have all of our weight classes filled and having some success,” Grey said. “It’s a testament to what the kinds have been doing in the room.”
Norfolk has never finished in the top two in Class A, but after a fourth-place team finish at last year’s state tournament — the program’s best showing in 43 years — optimism and Panther pride are so high these days.
And Jesse Lewis is the top cat.
The defending state champion was the only freshman to leave Omaha with a gold medal last season. He’s 25-1 — with his lone loss coming last weekend to an opponent from Iowa — and a unanimous No. 1 in Class A.
Grey called Lewis “savvy on the mat,” and pointed to his wrestling awareness as a tool that helps separate him from others.
“He’s just amazing to watch,” Grey said. “He’s aggressive, but tough to score on. He doesn’t really say a lot, he just has that laser-like focus. He’s not afraid to wrestle anyone in our room. If we’d let him, he’d go wrestle our heavyweight.”
Jake Licking, a junior, adds teeth to the middle of the Norfolk lineup, and senior heavyweight Brayden Heffner provides the thump on the back end.
Licking is ranked second at 152 pounds in all three Class A rankings. Heffner is a unanimous No. 3 at 285.
They’re part of nine Norfolk wrestlers that are ranked. Senior Devan Schmidt and five juniors — Calvin Empkey (126 pounds), Dylan Busch (145), Kaden Ketter (182), Jackson Bos (220) — join sophomores Gavin Van Driel and Hudson Waldow to pack a Panther punch.
All that talent also makes Grey’s group tough team in a dual environment. Norfolk has qualified for next weekend’s state dual tournament, and is 18-2 in duals this season.
But first they’ll get to show off in their own building, hosting a tournament this weekend that is slated to include four teams that are ranked by all three services. Amongst them is No. 5 Columbus, a side Norfolk has split duals with this season. Also expected in the field is seventh-ranked Omaha Westside, and No. 8 Grand Island.