Norfolk wrestling aims to finish regular season strong at the Panthers' tournament

Grey called Lewis “savvy on the mat,” and pointed to his wrestling awareness as a tool that helps separate him from others.

“He’s just amazing to watch,” Grey said. “He’s aggressive, but tough to score on. He doesn’t really say a lot, he just has that laser-like focus. He’s not afraid to wrestle anyone in our room. If we’d let him, he’d go wrestle our heavyweight.”

Jake Licking, a junior, adds teeth to the middle of the Norfolk lineup, and senior heavyweight Brayden Heffner provides the thump on the back end.

Licking is ranked second at 152 pounds in all three Class A rankings. Heffner is a unanimous No. 3 at 285.

They’re part of nine Norfolk wrestlers that are ranked. Senior Devan Schmidt and five juniors — Calvin Empkey (126 pounds), Dylan Busch (145), Kaden Ketter (182), Jackson Bos (220) — join sophomores Gavin Van Driel and Hudson Waldow to pack a Panther punch.

All that talent also makes Grey’s group tough team in a dual environment. Norfolk has qualified for next weekend’s state dual tournament, and is 18-2 in duals this season.