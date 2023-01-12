Norfolk's Kellen Liewer becomes third Nebraska high school bowler to roll perfect game

Norfolk’s Kellen Liewer worked through some last-ball nerves Tuesday to etch his name in the NSAA record book.

He became the third bowler — and first freshman — to roll a perfect game in varsity competition since the sport was sanctioned in 2020. He joins Papillion-La Vista South’s Claire Busch and Bellevue West’s Nate Centineo on the 300 list.

Liewer (pronounced LEE-ver) had rolled 11 straight strikes during a high school dual at the Westbrook Lanes in Columbus. By then, much of the bowling alley had turned its attention to the possible perfect game.

“I was kind of hoping other people would keep bowling because it was pretty quiet,” he said. “I didn’t think I’d be able to walk up to the line because my legs were shaking.”

Norfolk bowling coach Mike Wright was trying to get bowlers on nearby lanes to talk about something else, instead of the perfecto going on.

“I didn’t want Kellen to get any more nervous,” the coach said. “But by then everybody was pretty much watching.”

Liewer didn’t disappoint the crowd, rolling his 12th consecutive strike to finish off the 300.

“I was shaking just as much as he was,” Wright said. “It was great to see him finish it off.”

Liewer, who carries a 180 average, said it was fun to hear the reaction to his first perfect game.

“I know bowling alleys are loud,” he said. “But I’ve never heard it that loud before.”

Liewer said he got much of his bowling knowledge from his father, John — who also has rolled a 300.

“He’s been bowling most of his life,” Kellen said. “My mom likes to bowl, too.”

His dad was at work Tuesday and missed the 300 but Kellen’s mother Amanda was there.

Wright said Liewer was in the groove in that final game of his two-set dual. He finished with a 508 series as Norfolk defeated host Columbus.

“All 12 of his shots were in the (1-3) pocket,” the coach said. “And he buried that last one.”

Wright added that Liewer’s teammates along with players from the opposing team were all cheering for the freshman before that final ball.

“That was really nice sportsmanship by them,” he said. “The bowler who lost to Kellen said he felt better because he lost to a perfect game.”

Liewer said his next major goal is to qualify for the state tournament next month in Lincoln.

“That’s what I’m hoping for,” he said. “And to help our team get there.”

Aside from pushing toward state, Liewer said he had one other goal in light of his 300 game.

“I’ve got to get one more someday so I’ll have some bragging rights on my dad,” he said. “We’ll see if that ever happens.”

Wright said it will be nice to see Liewer’s achievement get recognized at Norfolk High.

“It’s a record that can never be broken,” he said. “It was awesome to see it happen.”