Norris defeats Omaha Skutt to advance to Class B state baseball championship

Norris defeated Omaha Skutt 11-1 on Thursday night in a Class B state tournament semifinal game at Werner Park.

The win boosted the Titans into the championship game later Thursday night against Beatrice and eliminated the SkyHawks.

Norris struck for eight runs in the first two innings to take command.

The Titans' five-run first included four singles, two doubles and two walks. Eaden Holt had a two-run double in the inning.

Norris tacked on three runs in the second on a three-run inside the park home run by Nebraska recruit CJ Hood.

Kaizer Papenhagen got the complete-game win in the game shortened to five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.

Skutt finishes the season 20-8.

Norris (26-8)...............530 03—11 13 1

Omaha Skutt (20-8)....010 00—1 3 2

W: Papenhagen. L: Connor. 2B: N, Hood, Mueller, Holt, Papenhagen, Meyer; OS, Kass. HR: N, Hood.

