 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Norris defeats Omaha Skutt to advance to Class B state baseball championship
0 comments
topical
BASEBALL

Norris defeats Omaha Skutt to advance to Class B state baseball championship

Beatrice and Hastings opened the Class B State tournament on Saturday in Omaha.

Norris defeated Omaha Skutt 11-1 on Thursday night in a Class B state tournament semifinal game at Werner Park.

The win boosted the Titans into the championship game later Thursday night against Beatrice and eliminated the SkyHawks.

Norris struck for eight runs in the first two innings to take command.

The Titans' five-run first included four singles, two doubles and two walks. Eaden Holt had a two-run double in the inning.

Norris tacked on three runs in the second on a three-run inside the park home run by Nebraska recruit CJ Hood.

Kaizer Papenhagen got the complete-game win in the game shortened to five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.

Skutt finishes the season 20-8.

Norris (26-8)...............530 03—11 13 1

Omaha Skutt (20-8)....010 00—1 3 2

W: Papenhagen. L: Connor. 2B: N, Hood, Mueller, Holt, Papenhagen, Meyer; OS, Kass. HR: N, Hood.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert