Norris defeats Omaha Skutt to advance to Class B state baseball championship

Beatrice and Hastings opened the Class B State tournament on Saturday in Omaha.
Norris defeated Omaha Skutt 11-1 on Thursday night in a Class B state tournament semifinal game at Werner Park.
The win boosted the Titans into the championship game later Thursday night against Beatrice and eliminated the SkyHawks.
Norris struck for eight runs in the first two innings to take command.
The Titans' five-run first included four singles, two doubles and two walks. Eaden Holt had a two-run double in the inning.
Norris tacked on three runs in the second on a three-run inside the park home run by Nebraska recruit CJ Hood.
Kaizer Papenhagen got the complete-game win in the game shortened to five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.
Skutt finishes the season 20-8.
Norris (26-8)...............530 03—11 13 1 Omaha Skutt (20-8)....010 00—1 3 2
W: Papenhagen. L: Connor. 2B: N, Hood, Mueller, Holt, Papenhagen, Meyer; OS, Kass. HR: N, Hood.
Photos: Nebraska state baseball championship games
Millard South's Blake Stenger connects for a single at Haymarket Park on Thursday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Peyton Moore slides safely into second at Haymarket Park on Thursday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Caden Blair throws a strike against Millard West in the first inning at Haymarket Park on Thursday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Rice Whitaker tags out Millard South's Brayden Smith on first at Haymarket Park on Thursday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Corbin Hawkins talks to teammates on the mound during the second inning at Haymarket Park on Thursday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Kyan Lodice catches a pop fly in the sixth inning at Haymarket Park on Thursday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Devin Jones slides safely back into first at Haymarket Park on Thursday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Caden Blair is congratulated by teammates after winning the first game against Millard West at Haymarket Park on Thursday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
