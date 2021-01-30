Norris girls basketball wins Eastern Midlands Conference tournament title

FIRTH, Neb. — Elkhorn North’s undefeated record died Saturday in the Norris forest.

“You’re talking about young girls out there battling the seniors in the trees. They had so much size on us,’’ Wolves coach Ann Prince said.

Add in how 5-foot-4 Norris senior Molly Ramsey guarded Prince’s talented freshman daughter, Britt, and the Class B No. 3 Titans won their first Eastern Midlands Conference tournament title since 2017.

Brianna Stai had 15 points, Delaney White 14 and Maddy Collier 12 in the 60-52 victory Saturday at Norris.

Stai and Kalli Kroeker are 6-footers who start and the Titans bring 6-3 junior Ella Waters off the bench. Prince, at 5-10, is the tallest in the Wolves lineup.

Prince finished with 22 points — Reilly Palmer had 20 for the No. 1 Wolves (14-1) — but only nine came in the first three quarters.

“Molly, she’s incredible. That’s why she gets that assignment, that we trust her,’’ Norris coach Mark Hagerman said. “She said it was like the longest game that she’s had, but think about the minutes she was putting in out there. She did a great job and the rest of the kids held true to their assignments.”