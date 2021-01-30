Norris girls basketball wins Eastern Midlands Conference tournament title

FIRTH, Neb. — Elkhorn North’s undefeated record died Saturday in the Norris forest.
“You’re talking about young girls out there battling the seniors in the trees. They had so much size on us,’’ Wolves coach Ann Prince said.
Add in how 5-foot-4 Norris senior Molly Ramsey guarded Prince’s talented freshman daughter, Britt, and the Class B No. 3 Titans won their first Eastern Midlands Conference tournament title since 2017.
Brianna Stai had 15 points, Delaney White 14 and Maddy Collier 12 in the 60-52 victory Saturday at Norris.
Stai and Kalli Kroeker are 6-footers who start and the Titans bring 6-3 junior Ella Waters off the bench. Prince, at 5-10, is the tallest in the Wolves lineup.
Prince finished with 22 points — Reilly Palmer had 20 for the No. 1 Wolves (14-1) — but only nine came in the first three quarters.
“Molly, she’s incredible. That’s why she gets that assignment, that we trust her,’’ Norris coach Mark Hagerman said. “She said it was like the longest game that she’s had, but think about the minutes she was putting in out there. She did a great job and the rest of the kids held true to their assignments.”
Norris (14-1) never trailed and used an 11-1 run midway through the second half for a 42-31 lead. The first-year Wolves got back to 51-47 and had two shots on the same possession to get closer in the final 90 seconds.
“They had us rattled at times,’’ Hagerman said. “The kids hung in there and found a way to finish.”
Elkhorn North (14-1).....5 19 7 21—52
At Norris (14-1)...........14 10 15 21—60
EN: Britt Prince 22, Reilly Palmer 20, Grace Thompson 4, Molly Bruggemann 4, Reese Booth 2.
N: Brianna Stai 15, Delaney White 14, Maddy Collier 12, Kalli Kroeker 5, Ella Waters 5, Gracie Kircher 4, Molly Ramsey 3, Sophia Talero 2.
Norris boys 54, Elkhorn 44
In winning the EMC for the first time since 2007, No. 3 Norris (12-1) made it an uphill battle for No. 7 Elkhorn (11-5) with an 18-9 first quarter.
Elkhorn got as close as five early in the fourth quarter on a 3 by Colton Uhing, who had a game-high 24 points. But the Titans scored the next five on a CJ Hood 3-point play and a basket by Dane Small.
Cade Rice led the 12-1 Titans with 16 points. Husker baseball signee Hood had 11.
Elkhorn (11-5).........9 8 10 17—44
At Norris (12-1)....18 11 10 15—54
E: Colton Uhing 24, Caden Reynolds 9, Drew Christo 5, Kyler Randazzo 4, Jack Buddecke 2.
N: Cade Rice 16, CJ Hood 11, Brayson Mueller 10, Dane Small 6, Izaiah Pankoke-Johnson 6. Trey Deveaux 5.