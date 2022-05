Norris, Grand Island Northwest, Elkhorn North punch tickets to girls state soccer tournament

Norris, Grand Island Northwest and Elkhorn North punched their tickets Saturday to the Class B girls state soccer tournament next week by winning their district finals.

Northwest and Elkhorn North will be at state for the first time.

In B-2, Norris beat 8-9 Hastings 6-0. Kennedy Sullivan scored twice and Sophie Talero had two assists for the 17-1 Titans.

Grand Island Northwest beat Platteview 3-1 in B-5. The Vikings (15-2) got the go-ahead goals from Lupe Sanchez goal in the 35th minute. Platteview finished 11-6.

The Badgers (13-5) got two goals from Mia Hurt, two assists by Karsen Backlund and a goal by Avy Cornett to top Blair (7-9) 3-1 in the B-6 final.

In B-8, Elkhorn North held on to beat Omaha Mercy 3-2. The Wolves (10-7) took a 3-0 lead on goals by Mac Fox, Kailey Marshall and Ava Spies then turned back a rally by Mercy (12-8) that saw Melina Nelson get a goal and an assist.