 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Norris knocks off Elkhorn in battle between two of Class B's best teams
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Norris knocks off Elkhorn in battle between two of Class B's best teams

Only $5 for 5 months
Norris

Norris quarterback Cooper Hausmann completed 8 of 18 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

 LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD

CJ Hood caught two touchdown passes after a momentum-shifting 85-yard kickoff return by Kale Consbruck as Class B No. 7 Norris upset No. 1 Elkhorn 28-12 on Friday night.

Elkhorn led in the season opener 12-0 before Consbruck’s return.

New Norris quarterback Cooper Hausmann completed 8 of 18 passes for 138 yards and the two TDs to Hood, a Nebraska baseball commit.

» Get the full story later today on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald

Photos: Elkhorn falls to Norris 28-18 at home

1 of 15

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert