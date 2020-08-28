Norris knocks off Elkhorn in battle between two of Class B's best teams

CJ Hood caught two touchdown passes after a momentum-shifting 85-yard kickoff return by Kale Consbruck as Class B No. 7 Norris upset No. 1 Elkhorn 28-12 on Friday night.
Elkhorn led in the season opener 12-0 before Consbruck’s return.
New Norris quarterback Cooper Hausmann completed 8 of 18 passes for 138 yards and the two TDs to Hood, a Nebraska baseball commit.
