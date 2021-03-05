Norris pulls away from York in fourth quarter to clinch spot in state title game

Norris' Gracie Kircher looks to attempt a shot against York's Rylyn Cast.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
LINCOLN — Norris defeated York 43-36 on Friday to advance to the Class B final of the girls state basketball tournament.
The top-ranked Titans went on a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter to finally take control of a close game. It was tied 19-19 at halftime and Norris led by a point entering the fourth quarter.
Brianna Stai scored 16 points to lead the Titans, who will play for their first championship at 2 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Winnebago's Keisha Snyder fights for a rebound with North Bend Central's Ally Pojar.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Winnebago's Natasha Deal drives to the basket against North Bend Central's Sydney Emanuel.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Winnebago's Madeline Cleveland attempts a 3-pointer against North Bend Central's Ally Pojar.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend Central's Josie Cleveringa looks to attempt a shot against Winnebago's Kelsi DeCora Auriah Means-Ghostdog.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend Central's Sydney Emanuel attempts to grab the ball after it was stripped by Winnebago's Madeline Cleveland.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend Central's Madelyn Gaughen attempts a 3-pointer against Winnebago.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend Central's Cierra Kluthe attempts a layup against Auriah Means-Ghostdog.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend Central's Kendyl Boyce attempts a 3-pointer against Winnebago's Tavey Sheridan.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Winnebago's Madeline Cleveland attempts a shot over North Bend Central's Ally Pojar.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend Central's Sydney Emanuel attempts a layup against Winnebago's Keisha Snyder and Sinya Harlan.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend Central players celebrate after defeating Winnebago to move on to the Class C1 finals.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend Central fans hold up signs during their game against Winnebago.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
North Bend Central's Madelyn Gaughen and Sydney Emanuel attempt to corral a loose ball against Winnebago's Natasha Deal.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hastings St. Cecilia's Katherine Hamburger attempts a shot over Lincoln Lutheran's Jordan Ernstmeyer.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hastings St. Cecilia's Shaye Butler attempts a shot against Lincoln Lutheran's Addi Ernstmeyer and Shanae Bergt.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hastings St. Cecilia's Katherine Hamburger attempts a layup against Lincoln Lutheran.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran's Addi Ernstmeyer looks to attempt a shot against Hastings St. Cecilia.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran Katelynn Oxley fights for a rebound against Hastings St. Cecilia's Katherine Hamburger.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hastings St. Cecilia's Erin Sheehy and Katherine Hamburger get tangled up with Lincoln Lutheran's Addi Ernstmeyer.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hastings St. Cecilia's Shaye Butler attempts a 3-pointer against Lincoln Lutheran's Jamison Wahl.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hastings St. Cecilia's Shaye Butler cheers after making a 3-pointer against Lincoln Lutheran.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran's Jenna Luebbe attempts to corral the ball while falling with Hastings St. Cecilia's Erin Sheehy.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran head coach Wade Coulter calls to players against Hastings St. Cecilia.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hastings St. Cecilia's head coach Greg Berndt gestures to players against Lincoln Lutheran.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hastings St. Cecilia's Bailey Kissinger attempts a layup against Lincoln Lutheran.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hastings St. Cecilia's Erin Sheehy is double teamed by Lincoln Lutheran's Shanae Bergt and Abby Wachal.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hastings St. Cecilia's Adeline Kirkgaard looks to attempt a shot against Lincoln Lutheran's Katelynn Oxley.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hastings St. Cecilia's Erin Sheehy smiles with teammates after defeating Lincoln Lutheran to head to the Class C1 finals.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hastings St. Cecilia's Katherine Hamburger attempts a layup against Lincoln Lutheran's Katelynn Oxley.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
