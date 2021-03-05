Norris pulls away from York in fourth quarter to clinch spot in state title game

LINCOLN — Norris defeated York 43-36 on Friday to advance to the Class B final of the girls state basketball tournament.

The top-ranked Titans went on a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter to finally take control of a close game. It was tied 19-19 at halftime and Norris led by a point entering the fourth quarter.

Brianna Stai scored 16 points to lead the Titans, who will play for their first championship at 2 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

