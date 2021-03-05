 Skip to main content
Norris pulls away from York in fourth quarter to clinch spot in state title game
BASKETBALL

Norris pulls away from York in fourth quarter to clinch spot in state title game

Norris-York

Norris' Gracie Kircher looks to attempt a shot against York's Rylyn Cast.

 LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Norris defeated York 43-36 on Friday to advance to the Class B final of the girls state basketball tournament.

The top-ranked Titans went on a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter to finally take control of a close game. It was tied 19-19 at halftime and Norris led by a point entering the fourth quarter.

Brianna Stai scored 16 points to lead the Titans, who will play for their first championship at 2 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

» Get the full story later today on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald

Photos: Friday at girls state basketball

