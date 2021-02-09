Norris rallies for win over Omaha Skutt

Norris rallied from a seven-point, fourth-quarter deficit Tuesday night to post a 51-48 girls basketball win over Omaha Skutt.
The Titans, ranked No. 1 in Class B, scored 21 points in the final period.
Kalli Kroeker scored 11 points to pace Norris.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.
