Norris' Taylor Bredthauer sets two state-leading times at Waverly Invitational

Taylor Bredthauer was expected to be one of the state’s better long jumpers.

But it’s in the sprints where she’s now leading the all-class charts.

The Norris junior improved her state-leading time in the 100 meters to 12.12 seconds, then followed soon after at Monday’s Waverly Invitational with the fastest 200 of the season (25.30) for her third gold of the meet.

Good weather, a rarity so far this year, was on her side. So was having some Class B’s best girls sprinters on either side of her.

The 100 final produced the top three times of the season. Behind Bredthauer’s meet record, Morgan Mahoney of Beatrice took the silver in 12.26 and Avyn Urbanski of Grand Island Northwest the bronze in 12.34. Almost the same was the 200, in which Mahoney’s 25.70 as the runner-up ranks third and the 25.76 by Elkhorn North’s Sydney Stobben ranks fourth.

“I got pushed by a lot of people, and we just all push each other, so it was a really good atmosphere,’’ Bredthauer said. “Everybody's super welcoming and was super nice. And we all cheer each other on so it's really good.”

Last season she lost a tiebreaker for the Class B long jump title at state and finished eighth in the all-class comparison. She was sixth in the Class B 200 and didn’t qualify for the finals in the 100.

She screamed with delight when learning her 200 time was 25.30. She already had lowered her personal best in the event to 25.63 during prelims.

The improvement, she said, comes from getting out of the blocks faster, being quicker on the curve and pulling her shoulders to the side. “It’s a lot better start than last year,” she said.

The long jump – she won Monday at 17-6 but is third on the all-class season chart at 18-1¾ -- is her favorite event and either it or the 200 is what she considers her best event.

Her comparable counterpart on the boys side is sprinter and long jumper Dylan Mostek of Bennington, but he sat out the meet with an unspecified injury. Mostek was the state’s leading rusher last season for the Class B football champion Badgers.

Waverly claimed the boys title with meet records in three of its seven wins. Cole Murray took the Class B lead in the 800 at 1:56.77 and ran a leg on the 1,600 relay that improved its state-leading time to 3:25.72.

Five records were set in girls, with Norris the champion.

Boys

Event winners -- 100: Grant Schere, Wav., 11.04. 200: Schere, 22.58. 400: Alex Leuenberger, Wav., 50.16. 800: Cole Murray, Wav., 1:56.77 (meet record). 1,600: Riley Boonstra, Nor., 4:42.51. 3,200: Hudson Opp, LC, 10:35.07. 110 hurdles: Jacob Horner, EN, 15.34. 300 hurdles: Horner, 41.03. 400 relay: Wav., 43.95 (meet record). 1,600 relay: Wav., 3:25.72 (meet record). 3,200 relay: Norris, 8:16.85 (meet record). Shot: Sam Thomas, EN, 52-9 (meet record). Discus: Carson Lavaley, Wahoo, 160-1 (meet record). High jump: Cohen Burhoop, Wav., 6-1. Long jump: Nick Colvert, Bennington, 21-2½. Triple jump: Benji Nelson, Wahoo, 42-6. Pole vault: Mitchell Jacobs, Norris, 13-2.

Girls

Event winners -- 100: Taylor Bredthauer, Norris, 12.12 (meet record). 200: Bredthauer, 25.30. 400: Sydney Stodden, EN, 57.65 (meet record). 800: Britt Prince, EN, 2:23.65. 1,600: Gabriela Calderon, Benn., 5:30.72. 3,200: Julia Karmazin, EN, 11:31.36 (meet record). 100 hurdles: Aizlynn Krafka, GINW, 15.88. 300 hurdles: Kate Langford, Benn., 48.53. 400 relay: GINW, 50.17(meet record). 1,600 relay: GINW, 4:11.12. 3,200 relay: Beatrice, 10:00.84. Shot: Sage Burbach, Norris, 40-9½. Discus: Chloe Wagner, Ralston, 114-2. High jump: Emma Anibal, Benn., 5-2. Long jump: Bredthauer, 17-6. Triple jump: Jaelynne Kosmos, Beat., 34-5¼. Pole vault: Madeline Swanson, Beat., 10-10 (meet record).

