Norris volleyball beats Waverly in four sets to remain undefeated

WAVERLY, Neb. — Norris turned to its two big hitters Tuesday night to remain unbeaten.

Seniors Ella Waters and Sydney Jelinek combined for 45 kills to lead the Class B No. 2 Titans to a 25-23, 20-25, 25-16, 25-16 win over No. 3 Waverly. Norris moved to 11-0 while the host Vikings fell to 9-4.

The match also pitted two Nebraska commits — Norris setter Maisie Boesiger and Waverly outside hitter Bekka Allick. Boesiger dished out 46 assists while Allick pounded 21 kills.

"I knew it would be a great match," Titans coach Christina Boesiger said. "I think we were able to spread things out a little bit more and our hitters found those openings."

Waters led the way with 24 kills while Jelinek had 21. That 1-2 tandem helped offset Allick, who also had an ace and a block.

"They play super clean," Waverly coach Terri Neujahr said. "They rarely make errors or miss serves so I was pleased we were able to keep it as close as we did."

The 6-foot-3 Waters, a Washburn University commit, had seven kills in the first set. Norris held a slim lead much of the way and captured the set on a Waters kill.