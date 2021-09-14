Norris volleyball beats Waverly in four sets to remain undefeated

WAVERLY, Neb. — Norris turned to its two big hitters Tuesday night to remain unbeaten.
Seniors Ella Waters and Sydney Jelinek combined for 45 kills to lead the Class B No. 2 Titans to a 25-23, 20-25, 25-16, 25-16 win over No. 3 Waverly. Norris moved to 11-0 while the host Vikings fell to 9-4.
The match also pitted two Nebraska commits — Norris setter Maisie Boesiger and Waverly outside hitter Bekka Allick. Boesiger dished out 46 assists while Allick pounded 21 kills.
"I knew it would be a great match," Titans coach Christina Boesiger said. "I think we were able to spread things out a little bit more and our hitters found those openings."
Waters led the way with 24 kills while Jelinek had 21. That 1-2 tandem helped offset Allick, who also had an ace and a block.
"They play super clean," Waverly coach Terri Neujahr said. "They rarely make errors or miss serves so I was pleased we were able to keep it as close as we did."
The 6-foot-3 Waters, a Washburn University commit, had seven kills in the first set. Norris held a slim lead much of the way and captured the set on a Waters kill.
The Vikings bounced back in the second set behind Allick, who had seven kills and an ace. Waverly took the set when a Norris shot went long.
Jelinek had eight kills in the third set as the Titans regained the momentum. A Waverly hitting error ended it as Norris moved closer to victory.
The Vikings led 14-13 in the fourth set but it wouldn't last. A 4-0 run put Norris ahead to stay and the Titans eventually finished off the victory on a kill by Jelinek.
"It's nice to still be unbeaten but we don't really think about it," coach Boesiger said. "We just want to keep getting better."
Anistyn Rice and Gracie Kircher each had five kills for the Titans, who will compete this weekend in the rugged Lincoln Public Schools Invitational.
Waverly, which got 31 assists from Allick's sister Hannah, returns to action Thursday against Grand Island Northwest.
Norris (11-0).......25 20 25 25
Waverly (9-4)......23 25 16 16
N (kills-aces-blocks): Sydney Jelinek 21-0-0, Maisie Boesiger 2-1-0, Anistyn Rice 5-0-3, Gracie Kircher 5-1-0, Ella Waters 24-0-0, Celia Spilker 2-0-1.
W: Joslyn Rice 0-3-0, Karsen VanScoy 0-4-0, Emilia Rourke 0-2-0, Kara Kassebaum 7-0-0, Eden Moore 4-0-0, Hannah Allick 4-1-1, Madyson Banitt 2-0-0, Jaelyn Dicke 5-0-0, Bekka Allick 21-1-1.
Set assists: N 50 (Boesiger 46, Anna Jelinek 2, Grayson Piening 2); W 35 (H. Allick 31, VanScoy 3, Kassebaum 1).
