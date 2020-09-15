'A real roller coaster ride': Norris volleyball outlasts Waverly in five-set win

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FIRTH, Neb. — Norris volleyball coach Christina Boesiger expected a battle Tuesday night against Waverly, and she was right.

In a match between two of the top teams in Class B, the host Titans prevailed in five sets. Fourth-ranked Norris posted a 29-27, 15-25, 25-16, 23-25, 15-11 victory over the third-ranked Vikings.

“I knew coming in that it was going to be a barnburner," Boesiger said. “Our seniors have never beaten them in a regular-season match, so this was special."

Waverly coach Terri Neujahr said the two-hour plus match did not come as a surprise.

“I can’t remember the last time we played them when it didn’t go five sets," she said. “This was a real roller coaster ride."

That wild ride began in the first set that didn’t end until a kill by the Titans’ Ella Waters ended it at 29-27. The Vikings regrouped to dominate the second set, winning by 10 to square the match.

Norris handily won the third set and led the fourth 22-19 before Waverly fought back. The Vikings won the next five points — including two kills each from Nebraska pledges Whitney Lauenstein and Bekka Allick — and won the set 25-23.