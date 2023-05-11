Grace Kohler placed the ball on the penalty spot, set her feet, and rifled it to the top right corner of the goal and into the back of the net, sending No. 4 Norris to the state semifinals.

Kohler’s shot capped off an always-tense penalty shootout and secured the victory, as the Titans defeated No. 5 Bennington 1-1 (4-1) in the Class B girls state soccer quarterfinals.

“It was a really hard-fought match,” Norris head coach Arnold Talero said. “I’ve never seen a team counter so well. [Bennington’s] just really well-versed in countering you and they’re super dangerous. So I have to give it to their coach and their gameplan. Kudos to them.”

Norris came out attacking in the opening minute, with top-scorer Kennedy Sullivan finding paydirt just 41 seconds into the game to give the Titans the near-instant lead.

The ball stayed in the midfield for much of the next 20 minutes. Both squads exhibited tough, physical defense, challenging ball handlers and largely preventing scoring threats.

Bennington found a breakthrough just past the midway point of the first half, however. Leading-scorer Harlie Taylor found a hole in the Norris defense, controlled a crisp pass into the box, and drove the ball into the bottom right corner to level the score at one.

The Badgers had a free kick opportunity a few yards outside the box early in the second half after a Norris handball. The shot sailed over the defenders’ heads and nearly went in, but Titans’ keeper Ize Tidball redirected it off the crossbar and out.

A defensive breakdown shortly thereafter gave Mallory Minturn a one-on-one chance for Bennington, but she did not get much power on the shot and Tidball made a relatively routine save.

Norris had a golden opportunity to score the winning goal with under five minutes remaining. Ella Klein had just the keeper to beat, but Linnea Larson came sprinting off her line and blocked the shot attempt to preserve the tie and send it to overtime.

After two overtime periods could not separate the teams, a penalty shootout ensued. Sullivan scored on Norris’ first penalty attempt, and Tidball came through to deny Bennington’s first attempt.

“It’s great, it’s fun. Now [I’m] just like ‘Oh, come on. You got one, let’s get two,’” Tidball said. “And then the team just [did] the rest, so I thank all the girls on my team for that.”

The Titans made their next two, while the Badgers made one and had another saved by Tidball. Kohler then stepped up and calmly delivered the game-winner into the net, and the celebration was on.

Norris returns to the state semifinals and will battle top-seed Duchesne Saturday seeking a third straight title game appearance after finishing as runner-up the past two years.

“We have a game on Saturday against Duchesne, and that’s a great team,” Talero said. “Obviously, every team that gets here wants to be in the title game. But we cannot overlook Omaha Duchesne.”

