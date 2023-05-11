Grace Kohler placed the ball on the penalty spot, set her feet, and rifled it to the top right corner of the goal and into the back of the net, sending No. 4 Norris to the state semifinals.
Kohler’s shot capped off an always-tense penalty shootout and secured the victory, as the Titans defeated No. 5 Bennington 1-1 (4-1) in the Class B girls state soccer quarterfinals.
“It was a really hard-fought match,” Norris head coach Arnold Talero said. “I’ve never seen a team counter so well. [Bennington’s] just really well-versed in countering you and they’re super dangerous. So I have to give it to their coach and their gameplan. Kudos to them.”
Norris came out attacking in the opening minute, with top-scorer Kennedy Sullivan finding paydirt just 41 seconds into the game to give the Titans the near-instant lead.
The ball stayed in the midfield for much of the next 20 minutes. Both squads exhibited tough, physical defense, challenging ball handlers and largely preventing scoring threats.
Bennington found a breakthrough just past the midway point of the first half, however. Leading-scorer Harlie Taylor found a hole in the Norris defense, controlled a crisp pass into the box, and drove the ball into the bottom right corner to level the score at one.
The Badgers had a free kick opportunity a few yards outside the box early in the second half after a Norris handball. The shot sailed over the defenders’ heads and nearly went in, but Titans’ keeper Ize Tidball redirected it off the crossbar and out.
A defensive breakdown shortly thereafter gave Mallory Minturn a one-on-one chance for Bennington, but she did not get much power on the shot and Tidball made a relatively routine save.
Norris had a golden opportunity to score the winning goal with under five minutes remaining. Ella Klein had just the keeper to beat, but Linnea Larson came sprinting off her line and blocked the shot attempt to preserve the tie and send it to overtime.
After two overtime periods could not separate the teams, a penalty shootout ensued. Sullivan scored on Norris’ first penalty attempt, and Tidball came through to deny Bennington’s first attempt.
“It’s great, it’s fun. Now [I’m] just like ‘Oh, come on. You got one, let’s get two,’” Tidball said. “And then the team just [did] the rest, so I thank all the girls on my team for that.”
The Titans made their next two, while the Badgers made one and had another saved by Tidball. Kohler then stepped up and calmly delivered the game-winner into the net, and the celebration was on.
Norris returns to the state semifinals and will battle top-seed Duchesne Saturday seeking a third straight title game appearance after finishing as runner-up the past two years.
“We have a game on Saturday against Duchesne, and that’s a great team,” Talero said. “Obviously, every team that gets here wants to be in the title game. But we cannot overlook Omaha Duchesne.”
Nebraska high school boys soccer state tournament bracket, May 10
Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, day 4
Norris mobs their teammate, Grace Kohler, top right, blue headband after she had the deciding penalty kick to give them the win over Bennington during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Duchesne's Jackie Johnson, left, and Omaha Gross keeper Mayse Fritz collide during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Gross's Grace Linden, left, and Omaha Duchesne's Sophie Owens battle for control of the ball during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Duchesne's Tatum Vaughan, left, and June Mullen hug after Tatum's goal against Omaha Gross during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Duchesne's Claire Quattrocchi, left, and Sophie Owens celebrate Quattrocchi's goal against Omaha Gross during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Harlie Taylor, left, tries to steal the ball from Norris's Grace Kohler during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris's Ella Klein watches Bennington keeper Linnea Larson field a shot during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Duchesne's Claire Quattrocchi kicks the ball past Omaha Gross keeper Mayse Fritz during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Gross's CC Cronin puts an ice pack on her head to cool off while they played Omaha Duchesne during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris keeper Ize Tidball watches a Bennington shot bounce off the bar during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Harlie Taylor kicks the ball downfield against Norris during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris's Payton Wilkinson, No. 29 and Karlie Wahlstrom, No. 7, react to a near miss against Bennington during a Class B quarterfinal on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, day 3
Lexington's Fernando Casillas (11) kicks the ball into the net in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Jorge Zamora-Saenz (21) celebrates a goal as Columbus Scotus' Joshua Bixenmann (03) watches the ball in the back of the net in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Scotus' Alex Medina-Perez (5) keeps an eye on the ball as Lexington's Jorgee Zamora-Saenz (21) comes in from the side in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington fans react to a play in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Jorge Zamora-Saenz (21), Columbus Scotus' Landen Neville (11) and an official watch as the ball goes out of bounds in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Alexander Perez-Tunay (10) celebrates his goal in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Scotus' Blake Wemhoff (1) walks toward the sideline after a Lexington goal in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington head coach Joel Lemus watches his team in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Davis Garcia-Corzo (29) gets ahead of Columbus Scotus' Landen Neville (11) in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Scotus' Francis Fehringer (8) and Lexington's Antonio Moro (9) battle for the ball in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Scotus fans watch the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Scotus' Francis Fehringer (8) and Lexington's Edin Lima-Miranda (19) battle for the ball in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Lexington's Antonio Moro (9) and Columbus Scotus' Jacob Rother (18) go after the ball in the Lexington vs. Columbus Scotus NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Alex Aliano (3) and Omaha Skutt's Aiden Trumm (7) go after the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Morgan Finkenbinder (0) smiles after his team's second goal in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Samuel Schendt (1) and Blake Pflaum (10) celebrate a goal by Pflaum in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Cole Essner (3) and Elkhorn North's Luke Grigsby (20) chase after the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Cole Essner (3) plays in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Blake Pflaum (10) controls the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Morgan Finkenbinder (0) celebrates his team's first goal in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt head coach Justin Zabawa watches his team in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Gavin Dickerson (8) controls the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's William Tobaben (12) goes after the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's William Farrington (0) misses the ball in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt fans cheer in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North NSAA Class B boys soccer quarterfinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Omaha Skutt won the match 9-0.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler's Obed Benazo and Jose Cruz celebrate Benazo's second goal against South Sioux City during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: South Sioux City's Adrian Montes, Nathan Aldana, Eban Avalos-Mariscal, and David Ochoa Arenas celebrate a first-half goal by Avalos-Mariscal against Schuyler during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Conestoga's Samarion Henry, left, tries to kick the ball past Bennington's Jase Backlund during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler's Obed Benazo does a flip after scoring his first goal against South Sioux City during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington's Cohen Trotter, left, and Conestoga's Noah Simones fight for control of the ball during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Christopher Padilla , left, tries to kick the ball away from Schuyler's Jose Cruz during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Adrian Montes, left, tries to keep Schuyler's Victor Alonzo off the ball during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler's Victor Alonzo, left, kicks the ball away from South Sioux City's Adrian Montes during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Christopher Padilla, center, and Eddie Vargas react to a first-half goal against Schuyler being waived off during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler keeper Luis Carrera tries to block a kick from South Sioux City's David Ochoa Arenas during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler's Gaspar Juarez, left, kicks the ball away from South Sioux City's Greco Alvarez during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler keeper Luis Carrera tries to block a kick from South Sioux City during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Schuyler keeper Luis Carrera tries to block a kick from South Sioux City's David Ochoa Arenas during a Class B quarterfinal on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!