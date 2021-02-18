North Central’s Zach Dickau pulls off biggest upset in Class D state wrestling tournament

It’s not always easy to move and change schools before your senior year, but that move worked out just fine Thursday for North Central’s Zach Dickau at the Class D state wrestling championships.
The senior not only rolled into his first career state championship bout at the CHI Health Center, but he also pulled off the biggest upset of the night with a 4-2 decision over unanimous No. 1-ranked Adam Miller of Elkhorn Valley.
Dickau moved to Bassett, where North Central is located, from Elwood. Going to school 170 miles from where he had spent his previous three high school years didn’t bother Dickau a bit. Taking instructions from new coaches also helped him ascend to the highest step on the medal stand.
“I got to see a lot tougher competition on a daily basis,” Dickau said. “I think that helped me in the long run. I knew a lot of moves already at Elwood. Then I moved to North Central and they taught me more moves and different ways to execute things.”
After earning major decision victories Wednesday in the first round and quarterfinals, Dickau knew things would get tougher Thursday. After dispatching Brenner McLaughlin of Thayer Central 5-0 in the semifinals, Dickau was set to face a fellow wrestler who finished fourth in 2020.
Miller was fourth at 126 in 2020 while Dickau earned that same medal in the 113-pound division last season. The two also met during the regular season, with Miller earning a 4-0 decision over Dickau at the Jan. 23 Neligh-Oakdale Invitational.
Dickau said lessons learned from that setback helped him when he took the mat Thursday night in which he became the first state champion wrestler in school history.
“I knew when I wrestle Miller that I have to stay outside,” Dickau said. “I also knew, on top, I had to be smart, stop that switch.”
His loss in the 2020 semifinals fueled Dickau’s desire not only to make the championship match but win it in his final season of high school wrestling.
“I knew in the semifinals that I had to get moving,” Dickau said. “I didn’t have a choice but to get going on my feet because that’s my strong place.”
Not until the third period was Dickau able to make his move. Once he found an opening, it was time to pounce. Dickau put Miller on his back and scored a pair of near falls late in the match to get the four points needed to win.
“It wasn’t that tough to stay patient,” Dickau said. “I had to really pay attention to what I was doing and what I was giving up. I had to read him the whole time. I was more keeping myself mentally blocked (because) I didn’t know how long I’d been there.
“After a while I could start telling he was leaving one leg open a little bit more. So when he tied up with me I knew if I just ducked it I was going to be good.”