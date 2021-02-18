North Central’s Zach Dickau pulls off biggest upset in Class D state wrestling tournament

Dickau said lessons learned from that setback helped him when he took the mat Thursday night in which he became the first state champion wrestler in school history.

“I knew when I wrestle Miller that I have to stay outside,” Dickau said. “I also knew, on top, I had to be smart, stop that switch.”

His loss in the 2020 semifinals fueled Dickau’s desire not only to make the championship match but win it in his final season of high school wrestling.

“I knew in the semifinals that I had to get moving,” Dickau said. “I didn’t have a choice but to get going on my feet because that’s my strong place.”

Not until the third period was Dickau able to make his move. Once he found an opening, it was time to pounce. Dickau put Miller on his back and scored a pair of near falls late in the match to get the four points needed to win.

“It wasn’t that tough to stay patient,” Dickau said. “I had to really pay attention to what I was doing and what I was giving up. I had to read him the whole time. I was more keeping myself mentally blocked (because) I didn’t know how long I’d been there.