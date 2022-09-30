North Platte downs No. 1 Omaha Westside with last minute touchdown

Kolten Tilford ran in a five-yard touchdown with 19 seconds left as North Platte upset No. 1 Omaha Westside 21-17 on Friday in North Platte.

“We’re a strong team, and we’re ready to go,” Tilford said. “We’re on to next week. We’re out for everybody now.”

Tilford picked up 37 yards on the previous play to set up his touchdown run.

Tilford and Brock Roblee each recorded touchdowns in the first quarter, with Tilford’s coming on a 58-yard run a minute and a half into the first quarter.

Teddy Rezac and Trevor Spady each caught a touchdown for Omaha Westside. Spady’s was a 7-yard reception in the endzone and Rezac’s was a 24-yard catch into the endzone.

The Warriors drove downfield in those final 19 seconds and had one last shot at winning the game when quarterback Anthony Rezac found an open receiver about five yards from the endzone, but the Warriors couldn’t score.

Both teams were stopped on their opening drives, but a punt out of bounds set North Platte up at the Westside 42-yard line. Roblee scored a few plays later on a four-yard run.

The Bulldogs forced another punt, then Tilford found an opening on a 58-yard touchdown run to put North Platte ahead 14-0.

North Platte forced another punt, but a fumble set Westside up on the 33-yard line, and the Warriors later scored on Spady’s 7-yard catch.

North Platte missed a field goal and Westside punted to end the first half.

Teddy Rezac tied the game on his 24-yard catch with 5:40 left in the third quarter. North Platte turned the ball over on downs, but Caden Joneson picked off Anthony Rezac as the Warriors were driving.

North Platte punted, and the Warriors kicked a go-ahead field goal with 4:04 left in the game.

Tilford picked 37 yards on a run to put the Bulldogs at the Westside 5, and he scored the game-winning touchdown on the next drive.