North Platte eliminates Lincoln North Star from Legion tournament on bold play, clutch hit

That slight difference was all it took for Fremont (24-11) to defeat Omaha Skutt 4-2 at Den Hartog Field on Monday.

Considering that the wind had been blowing out to left field for most of the game, it was no easy feat for Janke to sprint back and make an athletic grab.

“If that ball gets down, that’s a run for sure, that’s momentum back in their dugout,” Fremont coach Jeff Hayden said. "That was a huge play, and he just got a good jump on it and went and got it.”

As has been the case throughout the spring and summer seasons, Sintek played a big role in Fremont’s win. He struck out seven batters in six innings on the mound and also went 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs.

After the Fremont Bergan team that co-ops with Fremont made the state tournament in the spring, Fremont is having an even more impressive run in the summer. A game against Carpet Land (Lincoln East) awaits on Tuesday, and a win would put Fremont in pole position to win the National Division.

Carpet Land 13, Millard Sox Black 2

Carpet Land erupted for nine runs in the first inning en route to a 13-2 win against Millard Sox Black in an elimination game Monday at Den Hartog Field.