North Platte girls golf could be the team to beat Class A state tournament

NORFOLK, Neb. — Millard North won the Metro Conference tournament and Lincoln East captured the Heartland Conference title.

Those teams also finished 1-2 at the Norfolk Invitational state preview meet.

But North Platte — the only Class A team at state not from those conferences and that wasn’t at the Norfolk meet — could be the team to beat in the 36-hole Class A girls golf championship Monday and Tuesday at Norfolk Country Club.

The Bulldogs set the state scoring record (5,000-yard minimum) with a 7-over 295 at Awarii Dunes last month in the Kearney Invitational. UNO commit Baylee Steele matched the high school girls single-round scoring record with a 7-under 65 at Crandall Creek in Ogallala.

Steele and Karsen Morrison each broke par in districts last week, shooting 70 and 71, respectively, at Kearney Country Club. Morrison, a sophomore, broke par for the first time in high school competition.

They tied for sixth last year when the Bulldogs took second in Class A to Lincoln Southwest.

Steele said at the start of the season she wanted one more shot on the tournament course.