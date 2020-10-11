North Platte girls golf could be the team to beat Class A state tournament

NORFOLK, Neb. — Millard North won the Metro Conference tournament and Lincoln East captured the Heartland Conference title.
Those teams also finished 1-2 at the Norfolk Invitational state preview meet.
But North Platte — the only Class A team at state not from those conferences and that wasn’t at the Norfolk meet — could be the team to beat in the 36-hole Class A girls golf championship Monday and Tuesday at Norfolk Country Club.
The Bulldogs set the state scoring record (5,000-yard minimum) with a 7-over 295 at Awarii Dunes last month in the Kearney Invitational. UNO commit Baylee Steele matched the high school girls single-round scoring record with a 7-under 65 at Crandall Creek in Ogallala.
Steele and Karsen Morrison each broke par in districts last week, shooting 70 and 71, respectively, at Kearney Country Club. Morrison, a sophomore, broke par for the first time in high school competition.
They tied for sixth last year when the Bulldogs took second in Class A to Lincoln Southwest.
Steele said at the start of the season she wanted one more shot on the tournament course.
“I’m ready to show who I am,” Steele said. “I have yet to really take hold of that course (Norfolk Country Club) and really do something good. I think state has been in my head the past three years and I think I’m finally mentally prepared to do my best there and just trust my game.”
After districts last week, she said, “(We’re) taking a different mindset in, and just being confident and just playing our game. If it’s enough, great. If it’s not, we gave it our all.”
Steele is the only one to beat Lincoln Pius X sophomore Nicole (Coco) Kolbas this season, shooting a 68 to Kolbas’ 69 at the Kearney Invitational at the country club. Kolbas has four rounds in the 60s, with a low of 67 at her school’s meet.
Their target at state is Kaitlyn Hanna, the Omaha Westside junior who shared the individual title in a weather-shortened 2018 tournament and won outright last year. A win this year would keep her on pace to match the career sweep of Lincoln Southeast’s Angie Wilson (1984-87).
Another top contender is state women’s match-play champion Katie Ruge of Millard North, who was fourth at state last year.
Scottsbluff is the overwhelming favorite to repeat as Class B champion and break the class record with its ninth overall title. Class B’s tournament is in the Bearcats’ backyard at Gering’s Monument Shadows.
Broken Bow is favored in Class C at Elks Country Club in Columbus to win its first team title.
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
