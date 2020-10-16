North Platte, Hastings and West Point GACC avoid elimination, will play for state softball titles

HASTINGS, Neb. — North Platte, Hastings and West Point GACC advanced to their respective state softball championship games Friday with victories in elimination round games at the Smith Softball Complex.

The Bulldogs will play defending state champion Papillion-La Vista in the Class A title game after defeating Lincoln Southwest 7-6. Sophomore ace Tatum Montelongo went the distance and hit a home run for North Platte.

Hastings made a first-inning three-run home run stand-up in a 3-2 victory over Norris in Class B. The 33-4 Tigers are making their first appearance in the state finals and will face top-ranked Omaha Skutt.

Top-ranked and defending champion West Point GACC battled through the elimination bracket after being upset Wednesday by Central City in the first round. The Bluejays defeated Wahoo Neumann 9-1 and will play Kearney Catholic.

All games are scheduled to begin at approximately 2 p.m.

