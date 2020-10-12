North Platte softball set to make a splash in its first year back in Class A tourney

School records have put North Platte in good position for its return to the Class A state tournament.
The Bulldogs were regulars for the better part of a decade in the state’s largest class, appearing in eight of nine tournaments between 1996 and 2004, finishing as runner-up in 1997.
More recently, North Platte has been in Class B. Then an enrollment spike this year put the Bulldogs back in Class A in every sport for the 2020-21 school year.
That’s fine with coach Jeff Barner, whose team embraced the challenge en route to earning the No. 3 seed with a 29-9 record.
“It’s been awhile since we’ve been in the Class A state championships,” Barner said. “We seem to bounce between Class A and Class B. We play the best teams that we can, but a lot of Class A teams don’t want to travel this far west to play us.”
With Kearney and Grand Island leaving the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference for the Heartland Conference recently, there hasn’t been room on their schedules for North Platte. The same enrollment issue happened to Elkhorn last season, yet the Antlers finished as Class A runner-up.
North Platte is hoping for a similar finish, if not one spot better, when they open play with an 11:30 a.m. game Wednesday in Hastings against one of the Class A teams that did travel west to play them this season.
Lincoln Southeast and North Platte split a Sept. 10 doubleheader; each won a game by three runs.
“They have a really strong lineup,” Barner said. “They are very comparable to ours. Those were really competitive games. It’s going to be a tight one.
“Whoever is playing their best will come out ahead that day. I expect it to be a really close, tight game.”
The Bulldogs have played well for most of the season. They enter state having hit a school-record 65 home runs.
Second baseman Sydney Barner leads the team with 15 homers while catcher Tahjzha Botts has 12 and pitcher Tatum Montelongo four. Seven regulars are hitting .319 or better through 38 games.
“Overall, this is one of the best hitting teams we’ve had,” Barner said. “We have some depth at pitching with three players, and our fielding percentage is the highest we’ve (had) since I’ve been here. (Our hitters) take turns going through their paces. They can provide the jolt you need.”
Montelongo had a strong freshman campaign in 2019 and is pitching even better this season. She is 17-8 with a 1.48 ERA while fellow sophomore Kylee Tilford (9-0, 2.44) has established herself as a solid No. 2 option.
North Platte showed the rest of the field it’s ready for the final weekend of the season with impressive victories over Bellevue East in the district tournament. The Bulldogs defeated the Chieftains, one of two wild-card qualifiers in Class A, 10-2 in the second round and 13-5 in the championship.
Barner said it feels like the Bulldogs are playing their best as the season is drawing to a close.
“There were times this season when we didn’t play where we thought we should be,” Barner said. “It did help playing at home. We had a good home turnout, and our team feeds off that energy.”
