North Platte softball set to make a splash in its first year back in Class A tourney

Lincoln Southeast and North Platte split a Sept. 10 doubleheader; each won a game by three runs.

“They have a really strong lineup,” Barner said. “They are very comparable to ours. Those were really competitive games. It’s going to be a tight one.

“Whoever is playing their best will come out ahead that day. I expect it to be a really close, tight game.”

The Bulldogs have played well for most of the season. They enter state having hit a school-record 65 home runs.

Second baseman Sydney Barner leads the team with 15 homers while catcher Tahjzha Botts has 12 and pitcher Tatum Montelongo four. Seven regulars are hitting .319 or better through 38 games.

“Overall, this is one of the best hitting teams we’ve had,” Barner said. “We have some depth at pitching with three players, and our fielding percentage is the highest we’ve (had) since I’ve been here. (Our hitters) take turns going through their paces. They can provide the jolt you need.”

Montelongo had a strong freshman campaign in 2019 and is pitching even better this season. She is 17-8 with a 1.48 ERA while fellow sophomore Kylee Tilford (9-0, 2.44) has established herself as a solid No. 2 option.