North Platte's Jonathan Brouillette wins state diving championship

When the field was reduced to 16 three dives later for the finals, the Denver University recruit had built his lead to 26.10 points over Hatt with a total of 352.55.

After being the last man in the finals in 2018, finishing 16th with 275.30 points, Brouillette vaulted to sixth place as a sophomore in 2019 with a score of 394.45.

Last season Brouillette and Isaiah Winston of Lincoln High tied for second place with 365.60 points. Brouillette was just 13.05 points from that total Thursday through eight dives.

As early as the warmups, Brouillette said he could sense the potential to have a big day.

“Warmups made me feel so much better about it (because) I was feeling very nervous going into it,” Brouillette said. “I felt like I had a lot of pressure, everybody telling me, ‘Go, good luck, bring home first.’ I was like ‘Okay, don’t jinx it.’

“Just getting on the boards made me feel all right. It built up my confidence a lot, being able to take the lead from the start.”

Making that last step up to get receive his gold medal, with family and friends cheering for him from across the natatorium, was a moment Brouillette said he would cherish forever.