North Platte's Jonathan Brouillette wins state diving championship

LINCOLN — A steady rise up the standings since finishing 16th as a freshman led Jonathan Brouillette to the top step of the medal stand Thursday at the boys state 1-meter diving championships.
The North Platte senior took control of the event in the opening four dives of the meet at the Devaney Center natatorium. Only two divers scored more points through five rounds than Brouillette had posted through four.
“I felt like this year was a little bit less harsh with the judging,” Brouillette said. “Maybe that’s just part of me getting better and I just thought it was easier. I only did three different dives this year. Those have been harder dives, and I’ve just been working on getting consistency.”
Brouillette finished with an 11-dive score of 489.60 points. That was just 11.60 points from the No. 10 performance on The World-Herald’s all-time Top 10 diving chart.
Lincoln Pius X freshman David Hatt finished second with 449.25 points. Papillion-La Vista/PLV South sophomore Landon Orth was less than 10 points behind in third place at 439.30.
Brouillette had scored 231.40 points when the field was cut from 29 to 20 after the first five dives. Hatt and Orth were locked a battle for second place, with Hatt’s 204.45 total just 2.35 ahead of Orth.
“Last year, a lot of the dives I did, they were more hit-and-miss,” Brouillette said. “But now I have only one dive where I feel that way, and all of the other ones feel very strong. I did my first dive extremely well. Every single dive kept building up, and that was the best I’ve dove in this competition.”
When the field was reduced to 16 three dives later for the finals, the Denver University recruit had built his lead to 26.10 points over Hatt with a total of 352.55.
After being the last man in the finals in 2018, finishing 16th with 275.30 points, Brouillette vaulted to sixth place as a sophomore in 2019 with a score of 394.45.
Last season Brouillette and Isaiah Winston of Lincoln High tied for second place with 365.60 points. Brouillette was just 13.05 points from that total Thursday through eight dives.
As early as the warmups, Brouillette said he could sense the potential to have a big day.
“Warmups made me feel so much better about it (because) I was feeling very nervous going into it,” Brouillette said. “I felt like I had a lot of pressure, everybody telling me, ‘Go, good luck, bring home first.’ I was like ‘Okay, don’t jinx it.’
“Just getting on the boards made me feel all right. It built up my confidence a lot, being able to take the lead from the start.”
Making that last step up to get receive his gold medal, with family and friends cheering for him from across the natatorium, was a moment Brouillette said he would cherish forever.
“I think I’ve worked probably the hardest this year than I have,” Brouillette said. “I think part of that is just the better you get at the sport, the more fun it becomes, at least in my eyes.. I tried to get on the board as much as I could.
“That freshman year I made the finals by 0.2 points, and to think about the people who won that year, and to see myself in that position, is like surreal, mind-blowing.”
Results
Jonathan Brouillette, North Platte, 489.60 points. 2. David Hatt, Lincoln Pius X, 449.25. 3. Landon Orth, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South, 439.30. 4. Jack Haeffner, Lincoln Northeast, 391.45. 5. Guy Hunt, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 386.55. 6. Alex Castillo, Omaha Central, 368.85. 7. Seth Blaser, Lincoln Southwest, 361.25. 8. Joel Toof, LSW, 361.25.