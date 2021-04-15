North Star's Liem Chot named Nebraska's Gatorade boys cross country runner of the year

Temple-bound Liem Chot of Lincoln North Star is the state's Gatorade boys cross country runner of the year.
Chot won 22 of 25 races against in-state competition over the past three years, including three Class A state titles. He also won the Gatorade honor last year.
Chot fled South Sudan in 2013 with his two brothers and moved to Nebraska, where he was adopted by his older sister.
Omaha Marian's Stella Miner was announced last week as the state's Gatorade girls cross country runner of the year.
