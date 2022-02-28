Not much separates Millard North, Bellevue East heading into girls district showdown

"There's a lot of parity among all the teams that are still playing," Paulson said. "You can't bank on getting that wild card because you don't know what's happening at other places."
Millard North was in that position last year after losing a district semifinal to Bellevue East. The Mustangs were fortunate that the higher-seeded teams all won their district finals, allowing the Mustangs to snag the lone wild card.
It was a tougher finish in 2020-21 for Bellevue East, which lost at North Platte in the district final.
"That was a difficult place to play," Wilson said. "But we've got everybody back and I know the girls are motivated to do their best Tuesday night."
While the Mustangs have been to state three of the past four years and won the title in 2019, the Chieftains haven't reached the tourney since 2014.
The teams played once during the regular season, with Bellevue East posting a 65-53 road win Jan. 8.
"That doesn't mean anything at this point," Wilson said. "Both teams look a little different since that one."
Paulson said his team will need to play well to defeat the Chieftains, who have beaten Millard North three of the past four times they've played.
"We obviously have a lot of respect for them," he said. "I know they're tough at home, but we've been a good road team."
Other Class A district finals Tuesday:
A-1 — Papillion-La Vista South (13-10) at Millard South (25-0), 6 p.m.: The Titans won their district semifinal by 17 at North Platte. The top-ranked Patriots, the only unbeaten team left in the state, are seeking their seventh straight tourney berth.
A-2 — Kearney (13-10) at Fremont (23-2), 6:30 p.m.: The Bearcats slipped past visiting Gretna 48-44 in the district semifinal. The third-ranked Tigers had no trouble with Lincoln North Star, rolling to a 40-point win.
A-3 — Lincoln Northeast (15-8) at Lincoln High (20-2), 6 p.m.: The Rockets have played well over the second half of the season, going 8-2. The second-ranked Links, who won by 16 at Northeast in December, have won 11 in a row.
A-4 — Millard West (15-8) at Omaha Central (23-3), 6 p.m.: The Wildcats defeated Omaha Benson in overtime to survive their district semifinal. The fourth-ranked Eagles, who have not played Millard West this season, rolled past Elkhorn South in the other semifinal.
A-5 — Lincoln East (14-10) at Lincoln Southwest (18-5), 6 p.m.: The Spartans have won 6 of 7, losing only to the Silver Hawks 58-53 Feb. 11. Southwest, seeking its sixth straight trip to state, defeated Norfolk by 30 in its district semifinal.
A-6 — Bellevue West (17-6) at Lincoln Pius X (19-5), 7 p.m.: The Thunderbirds turned back an upset bid by Omaha Marian, holding on for a 54-47 district semifinal win. Two-time defending state champion Pius had a closer call, defeating Papillion-La Vista in overtime.
