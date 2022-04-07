NSAA adds third class for baseball and new state tournament format

LINCOLN — It will be another month before the Nebraska School Activities Association board decides the format for the 2023 girls and boys basketball championships.

There is one certainty. They will be played on separate weeks after combined this year due to conflicting dates at Pinnacle Bank Arena with the Big Ten wrestling tournament.

Either the tournaments will return to their traditional three-day schedules, using PBA, Devaney Center and two Lincoln high school gyms on the first day, PBA and Devaney Center for the Friday semifinals and PBA for the Saturday finals, or go to four days and eliminate the need for the smaller-capacity high school gyms.

The NSAA board agreed at its Thursday meeting — at which it voted to add a third class in baseball — to send a second survey to schools with the two options in advance of its May 20 meeting in Omaha. Schools already were surveyed after the weeklong tournament. That survey also included rejected options of a four-day tournament with semifinals spread across two days at PBA, and a six-day combined tournament like this year.

NSAA assistant director Jon Dolliver said the survey asked for a ranking of the four options. The most popular first choice of the 153 school superintendents who responded to the initial survey was the return to three-day tournaments. But for the 500 coaches and athletic directors who responded, the most popular first choice was the four-day, all-arena format.

“I personally would love to go to the four-day with no high schools, but we told everybody we’re going to three-day so to get that moved, I’d want to make sure they understand how it’s going to impact the state,’’ said Alliance superintendent Troy Unzicker, the board member who represents Panhandle schools.

Omaha Westview principal Thomas Lee, one of the Omaha area’s two board members, said he’s in favor of what’s best for kids. “And being able to play in arenas, just like we do with all of our other activities, I can see a four-day being the right choice for our coaches and our kids because it gives them that opportunity.”

The board unanimously passed the adoption of a third class for baseball. Class B and Class C will be of equal size. This year there are 39 teams, including 10 formed from multiple schools, in Class B. Some of those 10 teams, once their cooperative sponsorship agreements expire after 2023, are anticipated to split up and field separate programs.

Also in 2023, the state baseball tournament will adopt a new format. In each class, the eight qualifying teams will be seeded into two four-team brackets that will be double elimination. The bracket winners will meet in a one-game, winner-take-all final that replaces the eight-team, double-elimination bracket. The change is anticipated to bring live television coverage of the finals.

The Omaha area is hosting Class A and Class B for the next three years. A Class C site will have to be picked.

The board approved Classes C-1 and C-2 joining Classes A and B in having the higher seed host football playoff games in all rounds through the semifinals. Also, the state basketball tournament will use instant replay, when a broadcast feed is available, to review end-of-game or overtime shots for whether they were taken in time and if they were a 2-point field goal or a 3-pointer.​

