NSAA approves four-day format for Nebraska state track meet
TRACK AND FIELD

NSAA approves four-day format for Nebraska state track meet

LINCOLN — This year’s high school state track meet at Burke Stadium will be held over four days instead of the traditional Friday-Saturday dates.

The Nebraska School Activities Association board on Wednesday approved the format, for 2021 only, that will have Classes A and D competing on May 19-20, followed by Classes B and C on May 21-22.

Like for volleyball, wrestling and basketball, track is getting an expanded meet for reasons related to the coronavirus pandemic. Volleyball in Lincoln and wrestling in Omaha had a day added to their state competition, basketball in Lincoln two days.

There are expected to be no restrictions on attendance, although masks are likely to be required. The City of Omaha’s current mask mandate extends through May 25, after the meet is over.

The NSAA and the Omaha Public Schools, which owns the stadium at 120th Street and West Dodge Road, agreed to the meet changes.

“There are some things that have to be worked out through,” NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar said. “We’ve discussed the award ceremonies will be just a little different because you're not going to be able to have that gold-medal presentation at least at the first two days. And so how would we do something like that. But those are small details.

“To get the people in we need to get in, we're going to have to do something like that.”

Meet director Nate Neuhaus from the NSAA said on May 19-20, Class D will run from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Class A from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. On May 21-22, Class C will have the 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. slot and Class B the 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. slot.

Neuhaus said the timetable will allow for 90 minutes of field-event competition daily without overlap with running events. The gold-medal presentations could have to wait for a later time.

The state meet has been held at Burke since 1972 for boys and has been a combined boys-girls meet since 1981.

Photos: We miss the Nebraska state track and field meet

A weekend in May would normally bring the Nebraska high school state track and field championships. With restrictions in place to limit the spread of coronavirus, the entire season was cancelled and there will be no medals awarded this year. We take a look at scenes traditionally filled with energy and excitement, now void of fans and athletes. 

1 of 8

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf.

