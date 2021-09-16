NSAA approves splitting state track meet over four days

At its meeting Thursday, the Nebraska School Activities Association approved a second year of splitting the state track meet over four days at Burke Stadium.

Classes A and B will compete at the same time on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by Classes C and D on Friday and Saturday. The groupings reflect the classes’ attendance draw.

Nate Neuhaus of the NSAA staff, the meet director, said he wants to convene a track and field committee to draw up a legislative proposal about the state meet, including the possibility of adding a relay and doing away with heats in the 300-meter hurdles and 400 meters, to get out in front of the inevitable discussion about long-term changes to the meet.

The board approved adding a second class for unified bowling, which has grown to 67 participating schools. Girls wrestling will have about 110 teams in its first season as a sanctioned NSAA sport.

