NSAA approves splitting state track meet over four days

Nebraska Class C state track and field 2021
At its meeting Thursday, the Nebraska School Activities Association approved a second year of splitting the state track meet over four days at Burke Stadium.
Classes A and B will compete at the same time on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by Classes C and D on Friday and Saturday. The groupings reflect the classes’ attendance draw.
Nate Neuhaus of the NSAA staff, the meet director, said he wants to convene a track and field committee to draw up a legislative proposal about the state meet, including the possibility of adding a relay and doing away with heats in the 300-meter hurdles and 400 meters, to get out in front of the inevitable discussion about long-term changes to the meet.
The board approved adding a second class for unified bowling, which has grown to 67 participating schools. Girls wrestling will have about 110 teams in its first season as a sanctioned NSAA sport.
Photos: Nebraska state track May 22
Wisner-Pilger's Devon Schultz adjusts his cowboy hat in between pole vault attempts during Class C state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Crofton's Jordyn Arens, left, barely edges out Chase County's Bryn McNair during the girls 800 meters during Class C state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Valentine's Kailee Kellum begins her her run during the girls long jump during Class C state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Will Armatys finishes first in the Class B 200 meter run at Burke Stadium on Saturday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Boone Central's Ryan Kramer pushes past Ashland-Greenwood's Evan Shepard at Burke Stadium on Saturday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ashland-Greenwood's Jaiden Tweton runs the 800 meter run at Burke Stadium on Saturday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
York's Brynn Hirschfeld finishes first in the Class B 800 meter run at Burke Stadium on Saturday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Blaire's 3200 meter relay girls react to setting a new state record of 9.35 at Burke Stadium on Saturday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
St. Paul's Conner Wells celebrates after finishing first in the 400 meter run at Burke Stadium on Saturday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisner-Pilger's Devon Schultz adjusts his cowboy hat in between pole vault attempts during Class C state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Superior's Shayla Meyer, left, discusses discus details with her father and coach Andy Meyer during Class C state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Superior's Shayla Meyer throws during the girls discus during Class C state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Southern's Connor Bradley, left, and Jackson Clausen Norfolk Catholic run the 100 meters during Class C state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Aquinas Catholic's Jake Witter and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge's Degan Puppe run the 110 meter hurdles during Class C state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Southern's Connor Bradley celebrates winning the 100 meters during Class C state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran's Adrianna Rodencal reacts to winning the 300 meter hurdles during Class C state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Clarkson-Leigh's Chloe Hanel, Lincoln Lutheran's Adrianna Rodencal, and Wisner-Pilger Kayla Svoboda run the 300 meter hurdles during Class C state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Crofton's Jordyn Arens wins the girls 1600 meters during Class C state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Southern's Connor Bradley celebrates winning the 400 meters during Class C state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Chase County's Kamrie Dillan, Doniphan-Trumbull's Gaia Andorno and Lincoln Lutheran's Adrianna Rodencal run the 100 meters during Class C state track on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Logan Moeller finishes first in the Class B triple jump at Burke Stadium on Saturday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Boys Town's Travon Smith finishes fourth for the triple jump in the Class B State Championship at Burke Stadium on Saturday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sidney's Karsyn Leeling finishes second for the high jump in the Class B Championships at Burke Stadium on Saturday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Arlington's Kailynn Gubbels wins the Class B High Jump Championship at Burke Stadium on Saturday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus Lakeview's Brock Mahoney clears 12 feet at Burke Stadium on Saturday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Logan Bidrowsky clears 12 feet, ranking him 20th in the Class B State Championships at Burke Stadium on Saturday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Falls City's RaeAnn Thompson finishes third in the Class B 200 meter run at Burke Stadium on Saturday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hasting's Jaydon Welsh finishes first in the 1600 meter run with a time of 4:30.35 at Burke Stadium on Saturday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
McCook's Shawna Wilkinson pushes for the finish line. Wilkinson finished first in the 400 meter run at Burke Stadium on Saturday.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
