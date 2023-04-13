LINCOLN — The girls and boys state basketball tournaments will remain in Lincoln for the next five years.

The Nebraska School Activities Association board on Thursday approved the only bid for the tournaments. Lincoln's payments for each tournament to the NSAA to defray expenses will increase by $20,000, to $105,000.

Those payments come within $10,000 of the rental fees for Pinnacle Bank Arena and Devaney Center. Beginning this year, when the tournaments were expanded to four days and used no high school gyms for the first round, an extra day was needed at each of the arenas. That was a net increase in rent of about $23,000.

Omaha had indicated to the NSAA that it would bid for state basketball, but informed the association two weeks ago it was out of the running.

The board approved continuing the shot clock in basketball for Class A and adding it for Class B and extending the home-field advantage in the state football playoffs to Class C-2, the last of the 11-man classes to get it.

Another rule change will allow schools to schedule replacement games, even after a season begins, if an opponent forfeits its remaining games.

Since Lincoln Standing Bear will open this fall with no varsity competition in team sports, eight of its nine opponents in football will be paired off for games a week ahead of the start of the regular season.

Those games will be Elkhorn North-Beatrice, Blair-Norris, Lincoln Northwest-Lincoln Pius X and Omaha Westview-Crete. Gretna East, the other school opening in August and an October opponent for Standing Bear, does not have a replacement game currently.

Ron Higdon, the NSAA assistant director in charge of wrestling, said girls wrestling will stay at one class for next season. In lieu of expansion, it will be proposed to have girls subdistrict tournaments feed into district tournaments to be held the same weekend as boys districts.

Not until girls wrestling becomes multi-class, Higdon said, will changes to the state tournament schedule at CHI Health Center be needed.