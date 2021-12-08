 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NSAA confirms new enrollment numbers for 2021-22 activities
0 comments
topical

NSAA confirms new enrollment numbers for 2021-22 activities

Check out the final Nebraska high school football ratings for the season, by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil.

NORFOLK, Neb. — The new enrollment numbers for NSAA activities confirm that Hastings will be in Class A in boys sports next school year, including football unless the school opts down and forfeits its playoff eligibility.

The NSAA board on Wednesday approved the grades 9-10-11 numbers it received from the Nebraska Department of Education. The new enrollments determine the classifications for football in the 2022 and 2023 seasons and all other activities for the 2022-23 school year.

Hastings has a boys count of 438, 13 above the 425 threshold for football.

Projections were used for the five new schools in the Omaha and Lincoln areas for their placement. Buena Vista and Westview in Omaha are at 650, Gretna East at 600 and Northwest and Standing Bear in Lincoln at 500.

Falling out of Class B in football — the cutoff is 160 boys — are Omaha Roncalli (157), Alliance (149), Aurora (148) and McCook (145). Platteview was one away from moving into B.​

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

Pospisil: Several Nebraska high schools may find themselves in unfamiliar classes

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hit another NFL Milestone vs Falcons

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert