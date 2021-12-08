NSAA confirms new enrollment numbers for 2021-22 activities

NORFOLK, Neb. — The new enrollment numbers for NSAA activities confirm that Hastings will be in Class A in boys sports next school year, including football unless the school opts down and forfeits its playoff eligibility.

The NSAA board on Wednesday approved the grades 9-10-11 numbers it received from the Nebraska Department of Education. The new enrollments determine the classifications for football in the 2022 and 2023 seasons and all other activities for the 2022-23 school year.

Hastings has a boys count of 438, 13 above the 425 threshold for football.

Projections were used for the five new schools in the Omaha and Lincoln areas for their placement. Buena Vista and Westview in Omaha are at 650, Gretna East at 600 and Northwest and Standing Bear in Lincoln at 500.

Falling out of Class B in football — the cutoff is 160 boys — are Omaha Roncalli (157), Alliance (149), Aurora (148) and McCook (145). Platteview was one away from moving into B.​

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.