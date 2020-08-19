NSAA director: Sport's aren't going away, it's just a matter of who hosts them

The board discussed the OPS no-sports situation. Omaha Burke cross country parent Alan Hauschild voiced his concerns during the public comment portion of the meeting. A Change.org petition for OPS to reinstate the fall season had more than 1,900 signatures as of Wednesday morning.

The board’s sentiment was that participation decisions should be determined locally.

Nate Neuhaus, the NSAA assistant director who oversees football, said the next board meeting on Sept. 17 appears to be a “good target” for any adjustments to the state football playoffs.

“How can we account for the integrity of a wild-card system for district champions if we get to that point and we're not having district games?” Neuhaus said. “At some point, we may have to again either adjust our plan or at least monitor and adjust what the playoff system might look like.”

As of now, he said, the NSAA has not been told it can’t use Memorial Stadium for the state finals Nov. 23 and 24. If the Big Ten doesn’t reverse course on a fall season, the high school games would be the only ones there this fall