NSAA director: Sport's aren't going away, it's just a matter of who hosts them

LINCOLN — Outside groups are ready to fill voids in the high school sports lineup caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the head of the Nebraska School Activities Association said Wednesday.
“I think that's a message we have to send to our schools and to maybe just everybody, knowing that sports activities aren't going away,’’ Jay Bellar said, “It's just a matter of where we trust our kids to be, in the supervision of the school or outside of it.”
Bellar told the NSAA board at its regularly scheduled monthly meeting that on a national Zoom call, representatives of USA Wrestling told the National Federation of State High School Associations that it will have competition for states that drop a state tournament in the 2020-21 season. Nevada, for one, currently is planning a shortened prep wrestling season with no state tournament.
“(USA Wrestling) said, ‘We’re coming into each state and we are going to fill the gap. If you don’t have it, we will,’’ Bellar said.
He said two volleyball clubs in the Omaha area were expecting return phone calls Wednesday on whether the NSAA would grant eligibility relief to players in the Omaha Public Schools, which has suspended sports for the first quarter. It did not.
USA Wrestling also wanted a call back about the NSAA winter plans, which have not been discussed publicly yet.
“I’m telling you, it’s not going away. It’s just who’s going to host this stuff for kids,’’ Bellar said.
Omaha Northwest Principal Thomas Lee, one of the two NSAA board members from District 2, said he shares the concern of club sports “coming in and taking this opportunity for people in OPS being out of competition right now, and then that changes the second quarter.”
“I keep trying to remind people we have to give our kids hope and we have to believe that things will get better when we get into school and that our kids can pick up and compete some way, somehow,’’ Lee said. “How that looks, I don’t know, but as a principal I want my kids to have opportunities to compete.”
When he hears parents considering taking their children out of high school to have them take classes at Metro Community College this year and then returning next year to finish high school to preserve athletic eligibility, Lee said, “That’s when I realized sports play a vital role in some people’s lives.”
There were no changes made Wednesday to the NSAA’s return-to-play plans for fall sports. Softball and girls golf can start on time Thursday, and the season’s first four football games can be played on Friday.
Volleyball, boys tennis and boys and girls cross country have an Aug. 27 starting date.
The board discussed the OPS no-sports situation. Omaha Burke cross country parent Alan Hauschild voiced his concerns during the public comment portion of the meeting. A Change.org petition for OPS to reinstate the fall season had more than 1,900 signatures as of Wednesday morning.
The board’s sentiment was that participation decisions should be determined locally.
Nate Neuhaus, the NSAA assistant director who oversees football, said the next board meeting on Sept. 17 appears to be a “good target” for any adjustments to the state football playoffs.
“How can we account for the integrity of a wild-card system for district champions if we get to that point and we're not having district games?” Neuhaus said. “At some point, we may have to again either adjust our plan or at least monitor and adjust what the playoff system might look like.”
As of now, he said, the NSAA has not been told it can’t use Memorial Stadium for the state finals Nov. 23 and 24. If the Big Ten doesn’t reverse course on a fall season, the high school games would be the only ones there this fall
Jon Dolliver, who oversees cross country, said the NSAA is meeting Thursday with Kearney officials about state meet logistics. Those include whether all four classes can run on the same day. Scheduled for Oct. 23, the state meet could be the first time that all parts of the state come together for an event since the pandemic began in March.
Bellar said a survey sent to all schools at the beginning of the month indicated 97.7% (257 of 263) indicated they were going to have fall sports, 78% said in-person classroom attendance was required for student participation 91% had discussed protocols with local health departments, 99.2% were starting volleyball on time and 98.1% were starting football as scheduled.
When schools were asked to rank football priorities, he said, the survey showed “overwhelmingly” that schools want to have a normal schedule. Next was an extended regular season without playoffs and the least-favored option was pushing the season to the spring.
Even with limited attendance at boys basketball’s state tournament and no spring championships, the NSAA is showing a profit of $94,000 for the 2019-20 fiscal year. Bellar said the NSAA received $289,000 from the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
Videos: Coaches Corner with Mike Sautter
Join host Mike Sautter as he chats with high school coaches from across the state of Nebraska.
Elkhorn High boys basketball coach Benji Hoegh joins Coaches Corner
Omaha Westside boys basketball coach Jim Simons joins coaches corner.
Omaha North boys basketball coach Thomas Liechti joins coaches corner
Grand Island Central Catholic basketball coach Tino Martinez joins Coaches Corner
stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!